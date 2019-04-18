Read the 400-page Mueller report here

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Robert Mueller’s Russia probe has to end with a report. But anyone looking for a grand narrative on President Donald Trump, Russian election interference and all the juicy details uncovered over the last 20 months could end up disappointed. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) AP file photo

Congress received the redacted report detailing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and possible collusion with President Donald Trump’s campaign team Thursday.

You can read the almost-400 pages of the redacted report submitted to Congress below.

Attorney General William Barr originally submitted a 4-page summary of the report to Congress March 24, prompting some in the special counsel’s office to criticize Barr’s conclusions, The New York Times reported.

The Washington Post, following up on The Times story, reported “members of Mueller’s team have complained to close associates that the evidence they gathered on obstruction was alarming and significant.”

Responding to the reports from The Times and The Post, the DOJ said in a statement, “Given the extraordinary public interest in the matter, the Attorney General decided to release the report’s bottom-line findings and his conclusions immediately — without attempting to summarize the report — with the understanding that the report itself would be released after the redaction process,” according to CBS News.

The letter from Barr said the investigation did not find evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in the 2016 election. “Barr wrote Mueller did not have sufficient evidence to establish obstruction of justice, but Barr quoted Mueller as saying that the special counsel also did not exonerate the President,” CNN said.

"The letter notes Mueller found evidence on both sides of the obstruction issue, a strong signal that there is information that was not positive for the President," according to CNN.





