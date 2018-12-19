Looking for a new breakfast place? This coffee shop will expand its menu soon.

Warming up on a chilly day won’t be hard to do in Millstadt this winter now that Coffee Mill Cafe has opened in the heart of town.
The quaint coffee shop, located at 115 E. Washington St., opened earlier this year with specialty coffee, tea, doughnuts and breakfast sandwiches on the menu. Biscuits covered with gravy and waffles are coming soon, owner Jeff Voyles said on a recent Tuesday afternoon.
“Everyone in town has said ‘we’ve waited on this, we needed this’,” Voyles said. “Every town should have a coffee shop of some sort.”
The brew at Coffe Mill Cafe comes from Balance Tea and Coffee in Bellleville, operated by Marshall Morris. It’s a partnership that Voyles plans to keep in place well into the future.
“Marshall is our big supporter,” Voyles said. “He sells us a lot of beans. Everyday we get them fresh and he’s always ready.”
The coffee comes from South America and other parts of the world, Voyles said.
From decaf and medium roast to rich dark blends, the coffee offers something for everyone. And if you want to add flavor to your coffee, Voyles has dozens of flavors. One of the most popular options this winter is a lavender latte with fresh organic honey.
Local bakers at Waterloo Donuts and Bootsies in Waterloo supply the cafe with fresh pastries and donuts daily. Popular sellers include a fried croissant dipped in glaze, pink sprinkle doughnuts, apple fritters and long johns.
Want to try it? Customers can dine-in or drive-thru the coffee cafe seven days a week. The coffee shop is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 618-476-6540.
Coffee Mill Cafe isn’t the only coffee shop to open in the area this year. Comic bookstore owner Dave Dyer opened a coffee bar in his new shop at 132 West Main Street in downtown Belleville and early this year Belleville native Melissa Schwalenberg opened Coffee with Christ at 6 Wade Square.
