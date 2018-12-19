Food & Drink

Belleville Pancake House opens with 17 pancake flavors on the menu

By Cara Anthony

December 19, 2018 03:23 PM

Belleville Pancake House opens

Belleville Pancake House opens in the metro-east, bring breakfast, lunch and dinner to the area seven days a week. The menu features 17 pancake flavors.
By
Up Next
Belleville Pancake House opens in the metro-east, bring breakfast, lunch and dinner to the area seven days a week. The menu features 17 pancake flavors.
By

Chinese restaurants long occupied the red and green building at 3605 North Belt West. Now it’s filling a breakfast void left since the closing of Belleville’s IHOP.

Belleville Pancake House opened Tuesday with breakfast, lunch and dinner on the menu. The new restaurant moved into the former home of the Cozy Diner, House of Chiu and, long before that, Hsia’s Garden.

“We’re excited to open a restaurant,” operator Maria Downey said in November. “We hope people come and check it out.”

The restaurant was busy Wednesday morning as customers floated in and out the dining room that kept the same decor as the House of Chiu. Old red leather booths, retro chairs and wooden tables give the restaurant a classic diner.

What on the menu?

Traditional diner classics are on the menu, but the restaurant’s pancake list could turn it into a destination for breakfast and brunch.

Pancake.jpg
A collection of dishes from Belleville Pancake House.
Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com

From M&M and Oreo to coconut and cinnamon roll, the Belleville Pancake House offers 17 pancake flavors with more coming soon. Pancake flavors include: Original Buttermilk, blueberry, strawberry, strawberry banana, New York Cheesecake, chocolate chip, cinnamon roll, bacon, cinnamon apple, potato, pecan, Reese’s, banana pecan, M&M, Oreo, coconut and raisin.

Burgers, liver and onions, ribeye steak, fried chicken and chef salads are also on the menu.

Belleville Pancake House will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The new restaurant isn’t the only eatery to open in recent weeks. Rio Grande, a new Mexican restaurant in Fairview Heights, recently opened its doors with more than 20 margarita flavors on the menu.

Cara Anthony

Cara Anthony covers restaurants and retail for the Belleville News-Democrat, where she works to answer readers’ questions about restaurant openings, business closures and the best new dishes in the metro-east. She attended Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville and grew up in East St. Louis.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  