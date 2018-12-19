Belleville Pancake House opens with 17 pancake flavors on the menu

Chinese restaurants long occupied the red and green building at 3605 North Belt West. Now it’s filling a breakfast void left since the closing of Belleville’s IHOP.
Belleville Pancake House opened Tuesday with breakfast, lunch and dinner on the menu. The new restaurant moved into the former home of the Cozy Diner, House of Chiu and, long before that, Hsia’s Garden.
“We’re excited to open a restaurant,” operator Maria Downey said in November. “We hope people come and check it out.”
The restaurant was busy Wednesday morning as customers floated in and out the dining room that kept the same decor as the House of Chiu. Old red leather booths, retro chairs and wooden tables give the restaurant a classic diner.
What on the menu?
Traditional diner classics are on the menu, but the restaurant’s pancake list could turn it into a destination for breakfast and brunch.
From M&M and Oreo to coconut and cinnamon roll, the Belleville Pancake House offers 17 pancake flavors with more coming soon. Pancake flavors include: Original Buttermilk, blueberry, strawberry, strawberry banana, New York Cheesecake, chocolate chip, cinnamon roll, bacon, cinnamon apple, potato, pecan, Reese’s, banana pecan, M&M, Oreo, coconut and raisin.
Burgers, liver and onions, ribeye steak, fried chicken and chef salads are also on the menu.
Belleville Pancake House will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The new restaurant isn’t the only eatery to open in recent weeks. Rio Grande, a new Mexican restaurant in Fairview Heights, recently opened its doors with more than 20 margarita flavors on the menu.
