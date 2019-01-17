Mungo’s Italian Eatery is on the move — again

Mungo’s Italian Eatery is moving locations again, this time the popular metro-east restaurant, housed in the Sunrise Center in O’Fallon near Marcus Theater, will relocate to Main Street in Collinsville in May.
“Our lease is coming up in May 2019 and we’re moving,” the restaurant recently announced.
Mungo’s will remain open during the move.
Collinsville City Manager Mitchell E. Bair said the restaurant has signed a five-year-lease at 100 E. Main St., the former Apex Building next to Friday’s South Bar and Grill.
“Mungo’s comes on the heels of the Old Herald Brewery which is performing at a greater rate than forecasted and is a unbelievable boost to the Uptown and the hospitality and tourism market for the City,” Bair wrote in an email Thursday. “This is just another huge win for our residents and the community.”
Owner Tony Mazzola could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.
The move isn’t a first for Mungo’s.
Fans have followed the Italian eatery around throughout the years.
Mungo’s opened for the first time on July 7, 1983, in an old Arthur Treacher’s chain diner at 4417 W. Main St. in Belleville. In 1990, the eatery moved to 4 Club Centre Court in Edwardsville, then it moved to the old Barn restaurant off Hartman Lane later that same year.
Mazzola cut the ribbon at 1620 Lebanon Ave. in the Lake Christine Center in 1993, then in February 1996, Mazzola said he was closing the 7,000-square-foot facility and had no plans to ever open another restaurant.
But he couldn’t stay away from his passion.
In May 2003, Mazzola took over the old Frenchies Restaurant at 525 Lincoln Highway near Schnucks and once again satisfied eager Mungo’s fans until cutting the ribbon at 1334 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon on Feb. 3, 2015.
