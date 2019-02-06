Food & Drink

Sewer odor forces west Belleville hot dog restaurant to close for good

By Cara Anthony

February 06, 2019 05:04 PM

The Dog House serves stadium-inspired hot dogs

The Dog House located at West Main and South 20th streets in Belleville will feature major league stadium-inspired hot dogs.
By
Up Next
The Dog House located at West Main and South 20th streets in Belleville will feature major league stadium-inspired hot dogs.
By

A severe sewer odor is causing a west Belleville restaurant to close for good.

After six months in business on West Main Street, House of Dogs is shutting down, owner Gary Raymond announced the closure of House of Dogs in a farewell message on Facebook.

“We suffered massive loss of business due to four months of a severe sewer odor,” the House of Dogs owner wrote. “I want to thank all who have supported us faithfully, it’s been a real pleasure.”

The restaurant opened in August in the former home of the former Nanny Lou’s Kitchen at 1926 W. Main St. Raymond wanted the eatery to become a destination for ballpark franks, sandwiches, salads and pies.

But the odor in the restaurant and issues with his health prevented him from moving forward.

“Doctor said my stress level is doing severe damage to my on going liver disease,” Raymond wrote Jan. 24.

Raymond has nearly 15 years of experience in running restaurants in Belleville and about 35 years overall.

Before arriving in Belleville, he was a chef in resort hotels in Mackinaw City, Mich.

Raymond could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Reporter Mike Koziatek contributed to this report.

Cara Anthony

Cara Anthony covers restaurants and retail for the Belleville News-Democrat, where she works to answer readers’ questions about restaurant openings, business closures and the best new dishes in the metro-east. She attended Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville and grew up in East St. Louis.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  