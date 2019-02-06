Sewer odor forces west Belleville hot dog restaurant to close for good

A severe sewer odor is causing a west Belleville restaurant to close for good.
After six months in business on West Main Street, House of Dogs is shutting down, owner Gary Raymond announced the closure of House of Dogs in a farewell message on Facebook.
“We suffered massive loss of business due to four months of a severe sewer odor,” the House of Dogs owner wrote. “I want to thank all who have supported us faithfully, it’s been a real pleasure.”
The restaurant opened in August in the former home of the former Nanny Lou’s Kitchen at 1926 W. Main St. Raymond wanted the eatery to become a destination for ballpark franks, sandwiches, salads and pies.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
But the odor in the restaurant and issues with his health prevented him from moving forward.
“Doctor said my stress level is doing severe damage to my on going liver disease,” Raymond wrote Jan. 24.
Raymond has nearly 15 years of experience in running restaurants in Belleville and about 35 years overall.
Before arriving in Belleville, he was a chef in resort hotels in Mackinaw City, Mich.
Raymond could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Comments