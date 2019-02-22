Food & Drink

Second Illinois location for Lion’s Choice will be another ‘prototype’ for the company

By Cara Anthony

February 22, 2019 03:48 PM

Do you love roast beef? Lion’s Choice will open a second location in the metro-east next year.

Fans of the roast beef chain restaurant can look forward to a new Edwardsville store opening in mid-2020, the St Louis company confirmed Friday.

Lion’s Choice opened an Illinois restaurant in 2018 in O’Fallon, replacing Tim Hortons coffee and doughnut shop. That location shares a building with Reliance Bank at 450 Regency Park, across the street from The Egg & I. It was also the first Lion’s Choice in the country to offer breakfast.

Jessica Crouch, marketing coordinator for Lion’s Choice, said the Edwardsville location will be modeled after an existing prototype for the company.

The building will showcase a new design, feature custom artwork and offer a digital loyalty program and online ordering.

Outside of the metro-east, the company is expanding into the Kansas City area and hopes there will be a location in Columbia, Missouri in the future, Crouch said.

Cara Anthony

Cara Anthony covers restaurants and retail for the Belleville News-Democrat, where she works to answer readers’ questions about restaurant openings, business closures and the best new dishes in the metro-east. She attended Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville and grew up in East St. Louis.

