Here’s when the older Schnucks store in east Belleville will close.

Schnucks will soon close the first location it opened in east Belleville nearly 25 years ago.
The grocery chain’s location at 110 Carlyle Plaza Drive will close at 6 p.m. March 24, Schnucks announced in a statement released Friday.
Employees at the closing store will be offered positions at nearby Schnucks locations, and pharmacy customers will be automatically transferred to the company’s new location at 800 Caryle Avenue, a former home of Shop ‘n Save.
In September 2018, Schnucks acquired five Shop ‘n Save locations in the metro-east. All of those locations have since been converted to Schnucks markets.
Renovations at the newly-acquired east Bellville store will wrap up soon. Remodel plans included a new pharmacy, meat and seafood service counter and floral department.
“Customers will also see upgrades and expansions to the produce, deli, and bakery departments,” the company stated.
The store closing marks the end of an era at Carlyle Plaza. Schnucks purchased the Belleville East location in 1995 when it acquired National Supermarkets. The store at 110 Carlyle Plaza Drive opened in 1994.
