What you need to know about Schnucks closing its original Belleville location

Schnucks will be closing its Belleville East location in 2019, the company announced on Wednesday.

In a news release, Schnucks representatives said that the landlord of the store at 110 Carlyle Plaza Drive had been notified that the company will not renew its lease there next year. It is set to close in the first quarter of 2019, but an exact closing date has not been set yet.

“We were lucky to have had the opportunity to open another nearby Belleville store through our recent acquisition of 19 former Shop ‘n Saves, so we’re pleased that despite this upcoming closure, we will continue to have two other stores where we can serve the Belleville community,” Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock said in the release.

In September, Schnucks acquired five Shop ‘n Save locations in the metro-east. All of those locations have since been converted to Schunucks markets.

The newly acquired location at 800 Carlyle Ave will soon undergo a more extensive renovation. In the release, the company said it hopes to have that process complete before closing the Belleville East location.

All 70 employees at the closing location have been offered positions at nearby Schnucks stores, the release said.

The pharmacy at the location will also continue to operate as normal until the store closes. According to the release, prescriptions at the pharmacy will transfer to the new Schnucks location at 800 Carlyle Ave. when that store opens.

With 18 other stores in the metro-east area, Schnucks said in the release that the Belleville East store will operate as normal through the first several weeks of 2019.

“This store will continue to be fully stocked, and customers will continue to see fresh products, competitive prices, and friendly teammates who are ready to serve them now, throughout the holidays, and into early 2019,” Peacock said.