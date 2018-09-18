This is how you’ll be affected when Schnucks takes over these area Shop ‘n Save stores

Schnucks will take over five Shop ‘n Save stores in the metro-east but what does that mean to consumers?
From prescriptions and fuel pumps to jobs and store closings, here’s everything you need to know about the Schnucks acquisition announced Tuesday:
Q: Schnucks on Carlyle Avenue is located less than half a mile from the Shop ‘n Save in Belleville. Will both stores remain open?
A: Yes. Belleville will have two Schnucks locations on the east end of town when the Shop ‘n Save location at 800 Carlyle Ave. is converted, Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon confirmed. Schnucks hasn’t announced any store closures, Simon said. When the Shop ‘n Save location reopens as Schnucks, the grocery chain will have two stores within a half mile of each other.
The same goes for neighboring stores in Edwardsville and Alton. Both store locations will remain open.
“We purchased these stores because we believe that we can make each store successful and we will work hard to do just that, “ Simon wrote in an email. “We continuously evaluate the performance of each of our stores, and if ever a store is not performing, we will make decisions that are in the best interest of our company’s future growth at that time. We believe that we can position each of these stores for success and will be making investments to do so.”
Q: Will the pharmacies at Shop ‘n Save remain open or move?
A: Pharmacy customers will soon be notified by mail before their prescriptions are transferred to the nearest Schnucks location. Simon said the process of transferring prescriptions is expected to begin the first week in October.
In west Belleville, Shop ’n Save prescriptions at 4201 North Belt West in Belleville will go to the Schnucks store at 5720 North Belt West. In Granite City, Shop ’n Save prescriptions at 3521 Nameoki Road will be transferred to the Schnucks 3100 Madison Ave.
Q: What about the fuel pumps at Shop ’n Save’s North Belt West location?
A: As for the fuel center on North Belt West, SuperValu expects it will close later this year if a new buyer doesn’t take on the property. The same goes for Shop ‘n Save stores that weren’t purchased.
Q: Will Shop ‘n Save employees lose their jobs?
A: Some will and others won’t. Employees at Shop ‘n Save locations purchased in the acquisition will become Schnucks employees. Shop ‘n Save employees in west Belleville and Granite City were told Monday they will lose their jobs if the stores are not purchased by the end of 2018. The two metro-east stores were not purchased by Schnucks, which means both locations could close later this year if the grocery chain can’t find a buyer for remaining stores, Supervalu Inc. spokesman Jeff Swanson said.
The end date for employees and store closings could be Nov. 19, according to Collin Reischman, spokesman for UFCW LOCAL 655.
