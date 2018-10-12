Here’s when the old Shop ‘n Saves will reopen as Schnucks in Belleville, Edwardsville

Five former Shop ’n’ Save stores in Illinois will be closed for 63 hours before reopening as Schnuck Markets.

The Wood River location, at 1900 East Edwardsville Road, will be the first to reopen as a Schnucks at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A Belleville store, at 800 Carlyle Ave., and an East Alton store, at 634 Berkshire Blvd, will follow on Friday, Oct. 19. The Edwardsville store, at 2122 Troy Road, and the Alton store, at 1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway, will follow on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Another five stores in Missouri, plus a stand-alone pharmacy, will undergo the same process.

A Schnucks news release says existing pharmacy customers will be able to pick up and drop off prescriptions during the closing.

“Schnucks is continuing to evaluate operational requirements for all acquired fuel centers,” the news release said.

Stores in Belleville, Edwardsville and Troy will be opening very near existing Schnucks stores, the company earlier confirmed.

SuperValu, which owns Shop ‘n’ Save markets, said earlier it expects stores not purchased by Schnucks will close if another buyer does not come forward.