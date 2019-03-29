Fairview Heights Steak ‘n Shake won’t reopen, but company says Belleville still will

A temporary closure at Steak ‘n Shake in Fairview Heights is now permanent, the company has confirmed
The burger chain has permanently closed its restaurant at 10860 Lincoln Trail. It initially planned to remodel the shop, but those plans were canceled without an explanation.
Steak ‘n Shake has removed the Fairview Heights location from the company’s website and is listed as permanently closed online.
“We invite guests to visit our nearby locations in O’Fallon and Collinsville,” the company wrote in a message to the News-Democrat on Friday. “Our Belleville location is temporarily closed and will re-open under new franchise ownership.”
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Both locations closed earlier this year after the company confirmed plans to remodel them. Eight Steak ‘n Shake restaurants in the St. Louis region temporarily closed about the same time.
Fox 2 reported closures in St. Louis at at Old St. Charles Road and Lindbergh in St. Ann and on Manchester Road in Ballwin.
Tom Murray, Steak ‘n Shake CFO of franchising, told Fox 2 that the company’s goal is to reopen closed restaurants with new franchise owners.
Steak ‘n Shake is the second restaurant to suddenly close in Fairview Heights. Smokey Bones closed suddenly early this month at 6118 North Illinois Street. The company did not explain why.
Comments