If you’re looking for a new place to find early morning and midday eats, a locally-owned breakfast and lunch restaurant will open in Fairview Heights this spring.

Golden Oak Restaurant, located at 4519 N. Illinois Street, recently put up a new sign at Lakewood Square near Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights.

Owner Besart Asani has plans to open the first week of May. Asani is from Chicago and Golden Oak will be his first restaurant.

He wants to serve omelets and other classic breakfast favorites. He hopes locals will tell him what they want to see on the menu.

“We’re always happy to see new retail,” Fairview Heights Economic Development Director Paul Ellis said Tuesday. “A pancake house sounds great.”

The restaurant opening comes on the heels of the sudden closure of Smokey Bones in Fariview Heights. Smokey Bones shut down without warning last month, according to a manager who answered the phone March 14.





Since then, the city has received noticed of interest in that property at 6118 N. Illinois St.