Total Wine sets opening time for new Fairview Heights store

If you’re planning a party this weekend, there’s a new place to get supplies.

Total Wine & More will open at 10 a.m. Thursday at 5905 N. Illinois St. in the Lincoln Place Shopping Center in Fairview Heights.

The liquor store’s grand opening offers are scheduled to be available from Thursday through Sunday.

Total Wine says it has over 8,100 types of wines, 3,000 spirits and nearly 2,700 types of beers.

“That’s a lot when you first come in, but we definitely are here for our guests, and we’re here for our community and, you know, that’s what it’s about,” store manager Heidi Eller said. “It’s think local, drink local. And make sure that when people come into the store, they’re greeted, and they just have that overall exceptional experience in our building.”

Eller said Total Wine employees are trained to help customers sift through the thousands of products in the store.

Total Wine will start with 34 employees, 70% of which will be full time, Eller said.

There are three other Total Wine stores in St. Louis County, but this is the first one in the metro-east.

Eller said the Missouri stores have performed well and, based on that volume of business, the company wanted to expand into Illinois.

While Total Wine has products from around the world, it also features drinks produced in St. Louis and the metro-east, including beers from 4204 Main Street Brewing in Belleville.

Fairview Heights business

Paul Ellis, director of economic development for Fairview Heights, said Total Wine reported that it spent about $1 million in renovating its space in the Lincoln Place Shopping Center. Here Today, a discount retailer, previously was in the space taken over by Total Wine.

Ellis said despite the recent “churn” in big box retailers, Fairview Heights has continued to receive interest from retailers.

For instance, in the shopping center where Total Wine is opening, Aldi grocery store and Carter’s OshKosh B’gosh clothing store recently opened. At St. Clair Square, H&M clothing store opened earlier this year.

Contact Total Wine

Nationwide, the Total Wine chain has 201 stores with the opening of the Fairview Heights store and another store also opening Thursday in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The store hours will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.