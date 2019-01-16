Aldi announces when it will open new Fairview Heights location

Fairview Heights grocery shoppers will soon have a new shop to try.

Aldi will open a store in the Lincoln Place Shopping Center on Thursday, Jan. 24, the company announced Wednesday. The store is taking over the former hhgregg building at 5925 N. Illinois St.

“The new location is part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022,” Aldi officials wrote in a news release.

Construction work to convert the hhgregg space into a grocery store began last year. This will be the seventh Aldi grocery store in the metro-east.

Others are located in Granite City, Belleville, Cahokia, O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Collinsville.

The Fairview Heights store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24.

When you shop at Aldi, you rent a shopping cart for a quarter and bag your own groceries as a part of the company’s cost-saving measures.