There’s a new grocery store coming to Fairview Heights. Here’s when it will open.

Construction is underway in Fairview Heights where Aldi is expected to open its seventh location in the metro-east early next year.
Fairview Heights Economic Development Director Paul Ellis confirmed the grocery chain’s plans to open a store at Lincoln Place Shopping Center along busy Illinois 159, in the hhgreg location.
Hhgregg, the bankrupt electronics retailer, vacated the same storefront in 2017. Famous Footwear recently closed in the same shopping complex, leaving space for more new retailers to come in.
The new Aldi store is expected to open in January or February, Ellis said. The grocery-chain has locations in Granite City, Belleville, Cahokia, O’Fallon, Edwardsville, Collinsville.
“It’s going to be a great addition to the community and to our retail mix,” Ellis said Friday as construction crews worked inside of the former hhgregg. “It continues our strategy to attract more grocery retail and we have more leases in the works right now.”
Ellis said the community can expect to hear more about new retailers coming to Fairview Heights in the coming weeks. The discount grocery-chain Ruler Foods moved into town less than a year ago.
