Well-known southwest Illinois restaurant to close after 60 years

One of the most popular and well-established eating establishments in Granite City for 60 years is closing its doors for good.

Ravanelli’s Restaurant, 3 American Village, has announced that it is closing effective Wednesday afternoon.

Co-owners Terry Ravanelli and Steve Edwards issued a statement about their decision to close earlier Wednesday. The pair initially hoped to turn ownership of the restaurant over to current managers, but the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic dashed those plans.

“This was a hard decision for us as owners to make. When we were kids we both started working at Ravanelli’s, Steve when he was 16 and Terry his whole life with his dad. We have nothing but fond memories to take with us from Granite City Ravanelli’s,” their statement said.

“Our lease is coming up. We were originally planning to turn the restaurant over to three of our key managers, let them be the new owners and take Ravanelli’s to the next level. However with the pandemic they decided they were no longer comfortable taking over the restaurant. We want to thank all of our loyal customers and employees over the last 60 years.’’

The Ravanelli’s Restaurant in Collinsville, 26 Collinsport Drive, will remain open.