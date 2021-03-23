New restaurant with a “distinctively Belleville” menu is planned for East Main Street

Changes are taking place in the world of restaurants in Belleville. You can see it by taking a drive through town or a walk along Main St.

One of the changes is the demolition of McDonald’s on Carlyle Ave., across from Belleville Township High School East. I drove out to the site on the morning a construction crew started tearing down a building that had been there most of my life.

I didn’t go there to cover the story – I had written about the project in a recent column. I went for personal reasons. This was the McDonald’s where my fifth birthday party took place, many moons ago. This was the same McDonald’s that, as teenagers, my friends and I were almost kicked out of for being too loud.

So yes, I had to go and say goodbye. There may have been a few tears.

And now it’s on to more restaurant news.

Belleville green lights restaurant projects, offers assistance to businesses

The Belleville City Council approved multiple requests at its March 15 meeting. Applications for permits from both established and new business owners were approved, as well as an amended development agreement to remodel an existing property for a new restaurant.

Bennie Parr Jr., owner of Bennie’s Pizza Pub, requested a sign installation permit for the business located at 113 and 115 E. Main St. The council approved the request. As of March 19, the signage for the popular pizza place sits in front of the restaurant.

On Monday, March 15, the Belleville City Council approved a permit application for Bennie’s Pizza Pub to install the business’ signage. Jennifer Green jgreen@bnd.com

Bennie’s Pizza Pub opened at its new location earlier this month. The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and closed on Sunday. For information, call 618-416-0019, visit the website at benniespizzapub.com or find them on Facebook.

Two new restaurants closer to making homes in Belleville

Permit applications for a liquor license, outdoor dining and signage installation at 124 and 126 E. Main St. in downtown Belleville were approved by the city council. The permit applications, submitted by Brandon McGraw, are for the future location of The Quarter Restaurant.

McGraw is developing a menu. The food will be New Orleans-inspired (“not Cajun”), said McGraw, who also owns Signature Tap House in Fairview Heights. The food will be “distinctively Belleville,” and specialty drinks will also be offered.

The Quarter Restaurant is taking up residence in spaces that previously housed Belleville Screen Printing Company and Bennie’s Pizza Pub. Work has begun behind the construction barricades that were recently installed along the storefronts.

McGraw said the goal is for The Quarter Restaurant to open mid-summer.

The Quarter Restaurant, a New Orleans-style eatery, is slated to open later this year. Work on the new restaurant begins at 124 and 126 E. Main St. in Belleville. Jennifer Green jgreen@bnd.com

The city council also approved an amended development agreement with Pinnacle Eateries, LLC. The agreement is for the remodeling of the building at 648 Carlyle Ave., the future site of an A&W Restaurant. Banners in front of the building and on the building’s front announce that the restaurant is “Coming Soon!”

The site is the former location of the Scott Credit Union East Belleville branch, which has since moved to 2020 N. Belt East, Belleville.

An A&W Restaurant is coming to the area. The new restaurant will be located in a former Scott Credit Union at 648 Carlyle Ave. in Belleville. The former financial institution building will be renovated in the coming months. Jennifer Green jgreen@bnd.com

Belleville businesses can apply for financial assistance from city

The City of Belleville is still accepting applications for Round 2 of the Belleville COVID-19 Business Recovery Grant Program. Financial assistance is for qualified Belleville businesses. Businesses that received a Belleville COVID-19 Business Recovery Grant are not eligible.

The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Applications received after March 24 will only be considered if funding is available. The application and information about the grant can be found online at belleville.net. Call 618-233-6810, ext. 1249 with questions.

A legendary Italian restaurant in Clayton, MO, reopens

Tony’s Restaurant was scheduled to reopen this week at a new location in Clayton, Missouri.

The internationally known, award-winning Italian restaurant was scheduled to open for lunch Monday at Anthony’s, the mezzanine bar upstairs, according to a March 16 press release. Anthony’s has an additional entrance on Hanley Road and overlooks the restaurant’s patio area.

Lunch is served exclusively in the bar 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Finishing touches are being added to the restaurant, stated the release. Tony’s will open for dinner on Wednesday, March 24. Dinner will be served in all areas of the restaurant Tuesday through Saturday.

Tony’s Restaurant temporarily closed last summer. A July 13 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated that “due to the rise of the COVID-19 virus, we do not want to put our patrons and employees at risk.” At that time, there was no set date for reopening.

Tony’s Restaurant intends to strictly comply with St. Louis County COVID-19 safety protocols.

Tony’s is located at 105 Carondelet Plaza in Clayton. Anthony’s will be open for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tony’s will be open for dinner 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The bar will be open 11:30 a.m. to close Monday-Saturday. Take-out options are also available.

For more information about Tony’s Restaurant or for reservations, call 314-231-7007 or visit the website at tonysstlouis.com or Facebook page.

Other local items of interest …

The City of Edwardsville is holding a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25, to mark the start of construction for R.P. Lumber CENTER, an ice rink and recreation center. A March 18 press release stated that the ceremony will take place off of Governors’ Parkway, adjacent to Edwardsville High School. The event is open to the public and will take place rain or shine.

Skyview Drive-in will reopen Saturday, April 2. The marquee on North Belt West says “Think Spring. Reopening April 2.” The movie title “Godzilla vs. Kong” appears along the bottom. The drive-in’s Facebook page includes a March 17 post stating, “Only two more weeks!!! Can’t wait to see all of you again.” For information, visit the website at skyview-drive-in.com or the Facebook page.

The Country Café is open for indoor dining and operating under new management. The café offers fish on Fridays, fried chicken specials on Sundays, breakfast on the weekend, a full bar and more. The Country Café is located at 1550 E. State Route 15 in Belleville. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. For more information, call 618-509-6828 or visit the Facebook page.