Art on the Square 2019 Award Winners List

Alla Tsank, winner of the 2019 Art on the Square Best of Show prize in Belleville, Illinois.

2019 Award Winners

Best of Show: ($4000): Alla Tsank

Ed and Helen Karasek Award ($1500): George Ceffalio

Joan Voss Renner Purchase Award ($2000): Debra Steidel

Mayor’s Choice Purchase Award ($1000): Jaana Mattson

Barb King Jewelry Award ($500): Jo Jennings

Best of Category Awards ($1500 each)

Ceramics: William Kidd

Digital/Graphic Design: Edward Loedding

Drawing/Printmaking: Marina Terauds

Fine Craft: Steven and Beth Radtke

Glass: Jeremy Griffith and Chelsea Foehr

Jewelry: Thomas McGurrin

Mixed Media: Jessica Stoddart-Ladd

Painting: Jon Smith

Photography: Brad Pogatetz

Sculpture: Scott Causey

Wood: Marilyn Endres

Awards of Excellence ($500 each, non-specific to category)