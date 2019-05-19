Metro-East Living
Art on the Square 2019 Award Winners List
- Best of Show: ($4000): Alla Tsank
- Ed and Helen Karasek Award ($1500): George Ceffalio
- Joan Voss Renner Purchase Award ($2000): Debra Steidel
- Mayor’s Choice Purchase Award ($1000): Jaana Mattson
- Barb King Jewelry Award ($500): Jo Jennings
Best of Category Awards ($1500 each)
- Ceramics: William Kidd
- Digital/Graphic Design: Edward Loedding
- Drawing/Printmaking: Marina Terauds
- Fine Craft: Steven and Beth Radtke
- Glass: Jeremy Griffith and Chelsea Foehr
- Jewelry: Thomas McGurrin
- Mixed Media: Jessica Stoddart-Ladd
- Painting: Jon Smith
- Photography: Brad Pogatetz
- Sculpture: Scott Causey
- Wood: Marilyn Endres
Awards of Excellence ($500 each, non-specific to category)
- Larry Allen
- Shawn Cornell
- Deborah Falls
- Joel Fremion
- Katherine Goulandris and Michael Burris
- Rebecca Hungerford
- Robin Lauersdorf
- Marvin Murphy
- Nolan Prohaska
- Chris and Katie Robelski
- Charles Strain
- Tyler Voorhees
