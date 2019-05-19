Metro-East Living

Art on the Square 2019 Award Winners List

Alla Tsank, winner of the 2019 Art on the Square Best of Show prize in Belleville, Illinois.
2019 Award Winners

  • Best of Show: ($4000): Alla Tsank
  • Ed and Helen Karasek Award ($1500): George Ceffalio
  • Joan Voss Renner Purchase Award ($2000): Debra Steidel
  • Mayor’s Choice Purchase Award ($1000): Jaana Mattson
  • Barb King Jewelry Award ($500): Jo Jennings

Best of Category Awards ($1500 each)

  • Ceramics: William Kidd
  • Digital/Graphic Design: Edward Loedding
  • Drawing/Printmaking: Marina Terauds
  • Fine Craft: Steven and Beth Radtke
  • Glass: Jeremy Griffith and Chelsea Foehr
  • Jewelry: Thomas McGurrin
  • Mixed Media: Jessica Stoddart-Ladd
  • Painting: Jon Smith
  • Photography: Brad Pogatetz
  • Sculpture: Scott Causey
  • Wood: Marilyn Endres

Awards of Excellence ($500 each, non-specific to category)

  • Larry Allen
  • Shawn Cornell
  • Deborah Falls
  • Joel Fremion
  • Katherine Goulandris and Michael Burris
  • Rebecca Hungerford
  • Robin Lauersdorf
  • Marvin Murphy
  • Nolan Prohaska
  • Chris and Katie Robelski
  • Charles Strain
  • Tyler Voorhees
