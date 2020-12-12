My Christmas wish list from golf lessons to an improved St. Louis Cardinals lineup

Dear Santa,

It has been a long, long time since I last wrote you.

More than 50 years ago. I was a child. You were the same old, white-haired guy.

I’ve caught you.

That was a generation ago, back when I had a Pistol Pete Maravich poster on my wall and believed that my new P.F. Flyers actually made me run faster, jump higher.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As a parent, I learned more about your Santa Claus magic first-hand.

So why am I writing you today, at my age?

Bored.

Blame the virus.

And looking for some Santa Magic.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

There are people who need you more than I do this holiday season. Take care of them, first. Gifts have taken a backseat this COVID 2020 season.

My just-for-fun gift list is short this year. I don’t have hobbies. I’m not a tool guy. Not comfortable traveling yet.

Here goes, if this only was a more normal holiday season:

Sure, I’d take a few sports bobbleheads. A Willie Mays or Roberto Clemente if you can find one. Check eBay. Amazing what you can find.

Another hitter for the Cardinals. A middle-of-the-lineup guy who doesn’t strike out much. Two good hitters, if you have an extra that’s unsigned.

How about some hope that we’ll get to see some baseball games at Busch Stadium this spring and summer — in person.





A Quik Trip close to my home? Please, please.

Let’s have some hockey, too. Saturday nights are empty without Blues’ hockey.

I am an ATT U-Verse customer, so as I write this letter, I’d really like to get Channel 5 back on my TV.

New underwear and socks are always under appreciated but always needed.

Gift cards are good, too. I spend them fast before I lose them.

I could probably use golf lessons, or maybe a 3-wood that I can hit straight. Better stick with tees and golf balls.

Please, nothing that involves a password. I have too many passwords. I remember when my only password was the combination to my school locker. I had a heck of a time remembering it, too.

And I have enough gadgets to keep me confused for another year, thank you.

I can always use good books. I prefer biographies and non-fiction. Funny. If it never happened, I’m not interested in reading about it.

My days as Santa’s Helper

You may remember this story. Many decades ago, I was Santa’s Helper in downtown Belleville, near the public square, for a newspaper column. It was a fun, memorable experience. I’ll never forget when I put on those fake white whiskers, and they were wet around the mouth and chin from the previous Santa’s Helper. Yuck. I gargled with Hydrogen Peroxide when I got home.

I’ll always remember the kids’ eyes when they looked into Santa Helper’s eyes.

I have thought about those wet whiskers every holiday season since, whenever I drive by Santa’s House at the public square in downtown Belleville. It’s not open this year, due to COVID. That’s one of the things I miss most this weird holiday season — no lines of children and parents waiting to see Santa’s Helper. Maybe next year.

A great gift would be to have a burger and beer at the bar, head to a wedding reception, and be able to watch the sold-out Blues-Blackhawks game on the TV in the lounge. Maybe in 2021.