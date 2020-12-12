Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Metro-East Living

My Christmas wish list from golf lessons to an improved St. Louis Cardinals lineup

By Terry Mackin For the News-Democrat

Dear Santa,

It has been a long, long time since I last wrote you.

More than 50 years ago. I was a child. You were the same old, white-haired guy.

I’ve caught you.

That was a generation ago, back when I had a Pistol Pete Maravich poster on my wall and believed that my new P.F. Flyers actually made me run faster, jump higher.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As a parent, I learned more about your Santa Claus magic first-hand.

So why am I writing you today, at my age?

Bored.

Blame the virus.

And looking for some Santa Magic.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

There are people who need you more than I do this holiday season. Take care of them, first. Gifts have taken a backseat this COVID 2020 season.

My just-for-fun gift list is short this year. I don’t have hobbies. I’m not a tool guy. Not comfortable traveling yet.

Here goes, if this only was a more normal holiday season:

My days as Santa’s Helper

You may remember this story. Many decades ago, I was Santa’s Helper in downtown Belleville, near the public square, for a newspaper column. It was a fun, memorable experience. I’ll never forget when I put on those fake white whiskers, and they were wet around the mouth and chin from the previous Santa’s Helper. Yuck. I gargled with Hydrogen Peroxide when I got home.

I’ll always remember the kids’ eyes when they looked into Santa Helper’s eyes.

I have thought about those wet whiskers every holiday season since, whenever I drive by Santa’s House at the public square in downtown Belleville. It’s not open this year, due to COVID. That’s one of the things I miss most this weird holiday season — no lines of children and parents waiting to see Santa’s Helper. Maybe next year.

A great gift would be to have a burger and beer at the bar, head to a wedding reception, and be able to watch the sold-out Blues-Blackhawks game on the TV in the lounge. Maybe in 2021.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service