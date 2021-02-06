I need advice about husband’s Super Bowl party and concern over spreading COVID-19

Q. My husband has invited a few of his best friends over to watch the “big game” with him in his “man cave” in the basement. It is strictly a guy thing so the wives and kids are not coming. He has told them they have to wear a mask, and there is enough space in his man cave that they should be able to maintain a good distance apart. I am going to get all of the food items ready a couple of hours before the game, and I will have all the glasses ready in his bar. Then I plan on going over to my mother’s house to watch a movie with her. Will I therefore be considered rude if I am not there, even to greet them? My husband is not happy about this, but I am going to have a box of new masks on a little entry table at the front door with a note that says, PLEASE TAKE ONE. I am also going to have a pump bottle of hand sanitizer at this table as well. I have already placed several hand sanitizer bottles in his Man Cave area and the bathroom down there. Is this pushing the safety issue too far? Like, will I be embarrassing my husband by doing this when it is his guy friends coming over?

A. First of all: It is perfectly “okay” for you to go to your mother’s before your husband’s guests arrive. You also need not be back when his guests leave. It is not being rude at all. As you said, this is a party or get together to which your husband has invited his friends. He is the host and it is therefore his responsibility to greet his guests as they arrive, take them to his man cave, offer them their beverage of choice, and replenish the food items as necessary which you have prepared for them. It is also his responsibility to remind his guests to maintain a safe distance, use the hand sanitizers and show them to the door after the game is over and his guests leave. It is also his responsibility to “clean up” after his guests leave.

Secondly: Yes, it is your responsibility and your husband’s to maintain the safety of your guests and your own safety as well against coronavirus. Therefore, having the box of new masks at the front door is very good, as well as having hand sanitizers throughout the area, and reminding guests to maintain a safe distance.

Worried about spreading COVID-19

Q. I have been dating this nice man the past several months. He has asked me why I haven’t taken him to meet my parents who live just about 25 miles away. I told him I didn’t want to take the chance of bringing them the coronavirus. He thinks I am just not interested in him enough. I am beginning to think maybe I am not being very mannerly about this. Your comments, please.

A. This is not a matter of being mannerly; this is a matter of being safe and not exposing your parents to what is known to be a deadly virus. Until you all have had both vaccinations, stand your ground and if he is offended, let him go on his way.