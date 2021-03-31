Skyview opens this weekend while southwest IL calendar features Easter Egg hunts

Noon Thursday, April 1, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Easter Festivities

▪ Eckert’s Easter Fun on the Farm — 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. (limited ticketed time slots) Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3. Eckert’s Country Store & Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Easter Egg-citement celebrations at the farm with safety measures and social distancing in place. Includes ticketed Easter egg hunts, tractor rides around the farm, themed specials at the Country Restaurant, free photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and more. Tickets $12 per person. eckerts.com

▪ Adult Easter Egg Hunt — 11 a.m. (limited ticketed time slots) Saturday, April 3. The Weingarten, 1780 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Join in this grown-up fun and a chance at winning big prizes. Space is limited. Rain or shine event. All sales final; tickets are non-transferable. For information: facebook.com/events/3877800898945002

▪ Millstadt Fireman’s Easter BBQ — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3. Millstadt Union Fire Department, 114 S. Jefferson St., Millstadt. Selling pork steaks, brats, hamburgers. Sides include beans, slaw, potato salad. Carryout only. facebook.com/events/769964333625178

▪ Drive-Thru Egg Drop — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 3. O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. The church parking lot will be mapped out for a drive-thru Easter outreach event. Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome to come and receive candy-filled eggs, toys, prizes and hear about why Easter is celebrated. Free and open to the community. Easter services will be held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4. 618-632-5584 or ofallonassembly.com.

▪ Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Smithton Village Park, Smithton. Sign-in begins at 12:30 p.m. Easter egg hunt for children, toddlers through fourth grade. The Easter Bunny will hop by for pictures; bring camera/phone. For information: facebook.com/smithton.commercialclub

Events

▪ Belleville Mayoral (Virtual) Debate — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Livestream on bnd.com. The Belleville News-Democrat will stream a fully virtual debate among the candidates running for mayor of Belleville. The debate will stream live on BND internet and social media platforms. A video of discussion highlights also will be made available to view at bnd.com. RSVP for the free event at bnd.com.

▪ Skyview Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Skyview Drive-In, 5700 N. Belt W., Belleville. An event that will include vendors, food trucks and other groups. Free and open to the public. For information and a list of vendors: facebook.com/SkyviewDriveInTheater

▪ ‘Camp Waterloo: The Civilian Conservation Corps in Monroe County’ — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3. History Museum of Monroe County, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Among those hardest hit by unemployment during the Great Depression were young men ages 18-24. At the same time America’s soil and forest resources were dwindling. To deal with these crises, President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal administration created the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933. Ronnie Stellhorn is a retired history teacher from Waterloo District 5. monroecountyhistorymuseum.org

▪ William Holliday Elementary School Kindergarten Registration — Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23. William Holliday Elementary School, 400 Joseph Drive, Fairview Heights. Parents are asked to pick up and complete a registration packet, provide a certified copy (not the one from the hospital) of your child’s birth certificate and prove residency. Items needed to prove residency can be found online at pwh105.org. Packets will be available 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:15 p.m., Monday-Friday starting April 8. Call the school office at 618-233-7588 with questions.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available with several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryout only. 618-939-7999. facebook.com/Waterloo-VFW-Post-6504-1558394571135533

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Lenten Fish Fry — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 2. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Fried cod and pollock (sandwich, plate or pound), shrimp, sides. Dine-in or carryout. 618-397-6700 or snows.org/fish-fry-fridays

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, April 2. St. Mary’s Parish, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Drive-thru only. Menu includes fried cod, potato salad, slaw, fries, sweet potato fries, jalapeno poppers and fried mac and cheese. Fish is $14 per pound.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry - 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 2. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, shrimp. Carryout only.

▪ St. Henry Church Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 2. Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Fried cod, shrimp, baked salmon. Sides: Spaghetti, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese, onion rings, hush puppies. Desserts. Carryout only. No call-in orders. Credit and debit cards accepted. For information: 618-540-8062.

▪ Fish Fry Friday — 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 2. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4951 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, sides. Carryout available. 618-476-1891.

▪ O’Fallon American Legion Fish Fry - 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 2. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Dine-in or carryout. 618-632-8879. facebook.com/OFallonILAmericanLegionPost137

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 2. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Call-in and carryout only. 618-667-8387. facebook.com/TroyVfwPost976

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 26. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600. Stop in to pick up or dine in. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 2. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Road, Belleville. Cod cup-ups and choice of two sides: fries, homemade coleslaw, hush puppies. Place $9 or a pound $11. Take-out only. No call-on orders. 618-476-1024.

▪ The Orchards Golf Club Fish Fry — 5-9 p.m. Friday, April 2. The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Dine-in by reservation only with limited seating. Carryout available. For reservations, call 618-233-8921.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Online via Zoom. In “Membership Data Within the Masonic Records of St. Clair Lodge No. 24, Belleville, Ill.,” Worshipful Master and former Lodge Historian William “Bill” Tasso discusses the recent project preserving the Lodge’s history. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

Theater/Concerts

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Seasonal Wonder — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Spring moves towards summer. Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” brings Pennsylvania settlers to dancing life, while the summer Alps glow and chirp in Arthur Honegger’s “Summer Pastoral.” And Camille Saint-Saëns plays with our curious inner child, unfurling a joyful musical zoo. Additional performances at 11 a.m. April 2-3. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

▪ The Divided City Podcast: Disorientation and Dislocation of Black Families — 10 a.m. Friday, April 2. Stream online. StitchCast Studio is a youth-led podcast series launched by Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective in 2019. Episodes are recorded and published on topics determined by youth of color from St. Louis: gun violence, racial divisions in St. Louis, public health and safety issues, compounding issues, and more. StitchCast Studio Special Edition: The Divided City will produce and publish four 1-hour unique podcast episodes featuring African American youth, ages 16 to 24 years old, that live in neighborhoods with high crime and poverty rates in St. Louis. storystitchers.org/stitchcast-studio-special-edition-the-divided-city

▪ 2021 St. Louis Bach Festival — Friday, April 2, through Sunday, April 18. Virtual events. Celebrate the breadth of J.S. Bach’s work with numerous events during the 2021 St. Louis Bach Festival. This year’s fully virtual festival will feature educational opportunities, musically stunning performances, and collaborations with Missouri Botanical Garden, Classic 107.3 FM, and Couts Music Series. The festival is comprised of nine events with free attendance options. For tickets and information: bachsociety.org/festival

▪ Arts For Life 2021 Theatre Mask Awards — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3. Online via YouTube. Honoring excellence in community theatre productions of plays during 2020. A recording of the event will premiere as a virtual ceremony on AFL’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCnCSL5RPbHTrhbc0mbHcWnA. Alton Little Theatre, Looking Glass Players, and Monroe Actors Stage Company have all been nominated for these awards. To see a complete list of the nominees and awards history: artsforlife.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Spring Gardening & Planning Your Growing Space — 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 1, and 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Online via Zoom. This virtual class is hosted by the St. Louis County Library and will be taught by Gateway Greening staff. Learn how to prepare your garden for the growing season and create a plan to keep it producing all year. We dig deep on the best crops and techniques for springtime in Missouri and how to keep your vegetables healthy. Registration is required. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. For information: facebook.com/GatewayGreening/events

▪ AARP Tax-Aide Services — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 2. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Tax help for all ages. Appointments are required. Call to schedule. 618-288-1212. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Gateway Milers Walking Club Walk — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3. O’Fallon YMCA, 284 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Celebrate National Walking Week with a 5k or 10k walk through neighborhoods and bike trail in O’Fallon. Registration is the day of the event at 9:45-10 a.m. at the pavilion next to the YMCA. Face masks must be worn during check-in; social distancing must be maintained. For more information, email gatewaymilers@gmail.com. gatewaymilers.org

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ 40th annual Women’s Interfaith Conference — 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8. Online via Zoom. Join the virtual event as we unravel ‘stereotype/fiction’ from reality regarding the perception of various religions and what they actually teach and practice. Although this event is free, donations are accepted. For further details contact Jerri Livingston at 314-469-3553. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82083856304?pwd=MGVYeDd5Q04xb2hKL015YldHRjdZdz09; meeting ID: 820 8385 6304; passcode: 243343.

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 11. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Pedal the Cause Registration — Registration opens Thursday, April 1, for the event Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26. Participants will choose from a variety of in-person and remote options including three new bike courses and the popular Inspired option introduced in 2020. Registration for Pedal the Cause 2021 opens to the public on Thursday, April 1. 100% of funds raised from Pedal the Cause support cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. For information or to register: pedalthecause.org

Fundraising & Scholarships

▪ Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship — Through Friday, April 2. The Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship is awarded each year two two high school senior girls who plan to continue education beyond high school. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 2. Applications are available at YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton, via email at info@metroeastywca.org or online at altonywca.com. 618-465-7774.

▪ Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship — Applications accepted through Monday, April 12. Trevor Dickhaut worked for Wisper Internet part-time while attending Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah. In April 2020, Dickhaut’s life was abruptly ended in an automobile accident a few weeks before he was to graduate. Wisper founded the Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship in his honor. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to two graduating seniors of Mascoutah High School. Applicants will be required to answer three short answer questions or submit a 15-minute video. For details or to apply, visit https://wisperisp.com/about-wisper-internet/trevor-dickhaut-scholarship/.

▪ Bark in the Park Celebration and Fundraiser — Through Saturday, April 17. Your local park, walking trail or favorite neighborhood spot. Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Bark in the Park celebration is now Bark in YOUR Park, a virtual dog walk benefiting the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund. Participants are encouraged to walk, run or hike with their dog on their own or as part of a team, raising funds along the way. Registration is $25, includes T-shirt. Register online at hsmo.org.

▪ The Empty Bowl Collinsville Special Fundraising Drive — Through Friday, April 23. The Collinsville Woman’s Club is reaching out to the community for financial support for The Empty Bowl. Any monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the Collinsville Woman’s Club and mailed to P.O. Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations may also be made directly to the Woman’s Club members. For information: 618-550-8197.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Monday, April 5. Givin’ It All for Guts, 822 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway, Godfrey. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, 112 N. Border St., Troy. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-5 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Freeburg Area Library, 407 S. Belleville St., Freeburg. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Worth the Drive

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Millstone Bluff, Pope County — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Millstone Bluff parking lot along Route 147 near Simpson, Illinois. This hike is free and open to the public. A significant portion of the hike will be off-trail. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. No dogs, please. Hikers must bring face masks. For information or directions: 618-269-0369.