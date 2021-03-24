Sign up to watch Belleville mayoral candidates debate live before Election Day

Speakers

The Belleville News-Democrat will stream a fully virtual debate among the candidates running for mayor of Belleville.

The debate will stream live on BND internet and social media platforms beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. A video of discussion highlights also will be made available to view at bnd.com.

Kelsey Landis, the award-winning government and politics reporter for the BND, will serve as the debate moderator by asking questions, ensuring the candidates remain topical in their statements, and holding the program to the agreed-upon format. Readers may submit questions for consideration in the debate through a link on this page.

Participating from their home computers will be incumbent Mayor Mark Eckert and challenger Patty Gregory. J.D. Dixon, who has campaigned as a write-in consideration for Belleville’s mayor, also will be included.

Mayor Mark Eckert, Incumbent

Mark Eckert, 65, has served as Belleville mayor for over 16 years after previously serving on the City Council. He was appointed mayor in 2004 and won elections in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017. In the last mayoral election, he defeated former City Clerk Dallas Cook with about 67% of the vote.

Eckert said the top issue in the election is navigating the city’s finances through the next several years. The COVID-19 pandemic, struggling businesses, the possible loss of TIF 3, and the State of Illinois’ budget concerns are all contributing factors, he said.

Patty Gregory, Challenger

Patty Gregory, 67, is a former teacher who established the Art on Square organization in Belleville and serves as its executive director. The art show will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2021 and previously has been ranked No. 1 nationally in terms of artwork sold. This is the first public office she has sought.

Gregory said public safety and crime are the top issues in the election. She noted some officers have retired recently and others have desk jobs but she said the city needs to put more police patrols back on the streets.

Jeffrey “J.D” Dixon, Write-in candidate

Jeffrey “J.D.” Dixon, 33, is a machine operator who is running as a write-in candidate. His home address is in Shiloh according to the St. Clair County clerk but he has said he would have his attorneys review the issue if he is elected. This is the first public office he has sought.

Dixon said the top issue in the election is racial and social reform. He wants to address the disparities the Black community faces in Belleville and would advocate to end the city’s crime-free housing ordinance he said is systemically racist.

Moderator: Kelsey Landis

Kelsey Landis is an Illinois state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat. She joined the newsroom in January 2020 after her first stint at the paper from 2016 to 2018. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2010 and earned a master’s from DePaul University in 2014. At the BND, she focuses on informing readers about what southern Illinois lawmakers are doing in Springfield and Washington, D.C., and she works to hold them accountable. Landis has won Illinois Press Association awards for her work, including the Freedom of Information Award.