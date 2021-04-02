Belleville mayoral candidates pitch their visions for the future during debate

The three candidates running to be the Belleville mayor squared off in a debate Thursday night to highlight their vision for the city and why voters should support them in Tuesday’s election.

The incumbent, Mayor Mark Eckert, is facing two challengers: Patty Gregory, founder and director of Art on the Square, and Jeffrey “J.D.” Dixon, an activist for social justice who is running as a write-in candidate.

In their closing remarks, the candidates made their pitches to voters.

Dixon emphasized his support for racial and social justice.

“You can’t use the same style of old politics that got us here today,” Dixon said. “You can’t. It’s not possible. You can’t go back to the old ways. You can’t go back to how to where systemic racism has put us. That is something that is prevalent and that is something that can’t be ignored.”

Eckert praised the city staffers and aldermen who have worked with him during his tenure.

“We have a lot more successes in front of us. We just have to roll up our sleeves and work together and quit pointing the finger,” Eckert said. “We can do this. We can continue to grow the city but it takes everyone and it takes a positive attitude.”

Gregory said the city needs new leadership that she would bring to City Hall.

“I believe Belleville is seriously off track because we have lost so much to the surrounding communities,” Gregory said. “We need change before it’s too late. I don’t believe we can afford four more years of losing to the surrounding area.”

Topics in the debate included the issues of public safety, economic development and how to address racial inequalities.

You can see a recording of the entire debate and a highlight video of the candidates’ closing statement at bnd.com.

In alphabetical order, here’s information about the mayoral candidates:

Dixon, 33, is a machine operator who has led efforts to promote racial and economic justice in the metro-east. His home address is in Shiloh according to the St. Clair County clerk but he has said he would have his attorneys review the issue if he is elected. This is the first public office he has sought.

Eckert, 65, has served as Belleville mayor for over 16 years after previously serving on the City Council. He was appointed mayor in 2004 and won elections in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017. In the last mayoral election, he defeated former City Clerk Dallas Cook with about 67% of the vote.

Gregory, 67, is a former teacher who established the Art on Square organization in Belleville and serves as its executive director. The art show will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2021 and previously has been ranked No. 1 nationally in terms of artwork sold. This is the first public office she has sought.

To learn more about these candidates and hundreds of others running in contested races on Tuesday, check out the BND’s Voter Guide at bnd.com.

The Belleville mayoral debate was conducted online due to coronavirus restrictions on large crowds. It was sponsored by the Belleville News-Democrat and moderated by BND reporter Kelsey Landis.