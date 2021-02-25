Voter Guide

Use the BND’s Voter Guide to research candidates running in the 2021 Illinois election

Welcome to Belleville News-Democrat’s Voter Guide for the April 6 election.

We have reached out to more than 280 candidates in contested races for city, village and school offices in Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.

This election features competitive races for mayor in 18 cities, including Belleville, Lebanon, Edwardsville and Granite City. And there are contested board of education races in 17 area school districts.

The names of each candidate who have returned questionnaire responses are hyperlinked so that subscribers may access the candidates’ answers to questions about issues important to their communities.

We will continually update this list as we process the responses from candidates.

The early voting process runs from Feb. 25 to April 5. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Also, you can request a mail-in ballot from your county clerk or local election commission.

If you have any questions or comments about this list, send your message Elections2021@bnd.com.

The following candidates are listed in alphabetical order and we have noted where a person has filed as a write-in candidate. Your ballot will not list the names of write-in candidates.

School districts are listed under its primary city.

Use the index menu below to immediately navigate to the races you want to see first.

Click to read COVID-19 updates for your county:

Alhambra

Alhambra trustees (3 seats open)

Belleville

Belleville mayor

Belleville treasurer

Belleville City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)

Belleville City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Belleville City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)

Belleville City Council Ward 7 (1 seat open)

Belleville School District 118 board (3 seats open)

Brooklyn

Brooklyn School District 188 (4 seats open)

Caseyville

Caseyville mayor

Caseyville clerk

Caseyville trustees (3 seats open)

Collinsville

Collinsville School District 10 (3 seats open)

Columbia

Columbia mayor

Columbia City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)

Columbia City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)

Dupo

Dupo mayor

Dupo trustees (3 seats open)

Dupo School District 196 (4 seats open)

East St. Louis

East St. Louis City Council (2 seats open)

East St. Louis School District 189 (4 seats open)

Edwardsville

Edwardsville mayor

Edwardsville City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Edwardsville City Council Ward 6 (1 seat open)

Edwardsville School District 7 (4 seats open)

Fairmont City

Fairmont City mayor

Fairmont City clerk

Fairmont City trustees (3 seats open)

Fairview Heights

Fairview Heights City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Pontiac-William Holliday School District 105 (3 seats open)

Freeburg

Freeburg School District 70 (2 seats open)

Glen Carbon

Glen Carbon mayor

Glen Carbon clerk

Granite City

Granite City mayor

Granite City City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)

Granite City City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Granite City City Council Ward 5 (1 seat open)

Granite City School District 9 (4 seats open)

Highland

Highland City Council (2 seats open)

Lenzburg

Lenzburg trustees (3 seats open)

Lebanon

Lebanon mayor

Lebanon clerk

Lebanon City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Lebanon School District 9 (4 seats open)

Madison

Madison mayor

Madison City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)

Madison City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Madison City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)

Madison City Council Ward 4 (1 seat open)

Marissa

Marissa trustees (3 seats open)

Marissa School District 40 (2 seats open)

Mascoutah

Mascoutah mayor

Mascoutah City Council (2 seats open)

Mascoutah School District 19 (4 seats open)

New Athens

New Athens mayor

New Athens trustee (3 seats open)

New Baden

New Baden mayor

New Baden trustees (3 seats open)

O’Fallon

O’Fallon City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

O’Fallon City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)

O’Fallon School District 203 (4 seats open)

Pontoon Beach

Pontoon Beach board (3 seats open)

Red Bud

Red Bud School District 132 (4 seats open)

Roxana

Roxana board (3 seats open)

St. Jacob

St. Jacob mayor

Shiloh

Shiloh mayor

Shiloh trustees (3 seats open)

Smithton

Smithton trustees (3 open seats)

South Roxana

South Roxana mayor

Swansea

Swansea trustees (3 seats open)

Wolf Branch School District 113 2-year term (1 seat open)

Troy

Troy City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)

Troy City Council Ward 4 (1 seat open)

Triad School District 2 (3 seats open)

Valmeyer

Valmeyer School District 3 (3 seats open)

Washington Park

Washington Park mayor

Washington Park trustees (3 seats open)

Wood River

Wood River mayor

Wood River City Council (2 seats open)

