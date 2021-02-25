Use the BND’s Voter Guide to research candidates running in the 2021 Illinois election

Welcome to Belleville News-Democrat’s Voter Guide for the April 6 election.

We have reached out to more than 280 candidates in contested races for city, village and school offices in Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.

This election features competitive races for mayor in 18 cities, including Belleville, Lebanon, Edwardsville and Granite City. And there are contested board of education races in 17 area school districts.

The names of each candidate who have returned questionnaire responses are hyperlinked so that subscribers may access the candidates’ answers to questions about issues important to their communities.

We will continually update this list as we process the responses from candidates.

The early voting process runs from Feb. 25 to April 5. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Also, you can request a mail-in ballot from your county clerk or local election commission.

If you have any questions or comments about this list, send your message Elections2021@bnd.com.

The following candidates are listed in alphabetical order and we have noted where a person has filed as a write-in candidate. Your ballot will not list the names of write-in candidates.

School districts are listed under its primary city.

Use the index menu below to immediately navigate to the races you want to see first.

Alhambra

Alhambra trustees (3 seats open)

Jeffrey Hurst

Jordan Payne

Dean Reckmann

Timothy Stille

Jessica Take

Belleville

Belleville mayor

Belleville treasurer

Belleville City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)

Belleville City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Belleville City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)

Belleville City Council Ward 7 (1 seat open)

Belleville School District 118 board (3 seats open)

Byron Goodrich

Mara Hamilton

Keith Johnson

Aaron Snively

Netra Taylor

Brooklyn

Brooklyn School District 188 (4 seats open)

Trenton Atkins

Vanae Chapman

Herbert Cotton

Patricia (Atkins) Melton

Ivory Scott

Jessie Woolfork Jr.

Caseyville

Caseyville mayor

Caseyville clerk

Lola Cline

Cynthia Miller

Caseyville trustees (3 seats open)

Walter “Wally” Abernathy

Anthony Alvarez

Dan Cary

Chris Huckins

Kent Luebbers

Randall McCallister

Matt Modrovsky

Collinsville

Collinsville School District 10 (3 seats open)

Jerree Bronnbauer

Rick Casey

Tim Hasamear

Gary “Kooz” Kusmierczak

Gary Peccola

Columbia

Columbia mayor

Columbia City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)

James Agne

Douglas Garmer

Columbia City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)

Eugene Ebersohl

Paul Khoury

Dupo

Dupo mayor

Chris Ragsdale

Jerald Wilson

Dupo trustees (3 seats open)

Ronnie Dell

Jerry Goodrich Jr.

Dawn Keys

Allan Moallankamp

James Smith

Tammy Taylor

Dupo School District 196 (4 seats open)

East St. Louis

East St. Louis City Council (2 seats open)

Ryan Cason

Roy A. Mickens

Jo Anne Parks

East St. Louis School District 189 (4 seats open)

La Keisha Adams

Victoria Clay

Lonzo Greenwood

Antionia Ingram

Timothy Lockett Sr.

Marquietta McAfee

Edwardsville

Edwardsville mayor

Stephanie Malench

Art Risavy

Edwardsville City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Jack Burns

Yolanda Crochrell

Edwardsville City Council Ward 6 (1 seat open)

Larry Miller

Jennifer Warren

Edwardsville School District 7 (4 seats open)

Jennifer Brumback

Allison Carroll

John McDole

Lelan Olsen

Tiffany Paschall

Kristen Pfund

Jennifer Bauer Pigeon

Terri Dalla Riva

Fairmont City

Fairmont City mayor

Rene Munoz

Michael Suarez

Fairmont City clerk

Manuela Carranza

Kilian Weir

Write-in: Manny Quintero

Fairmont City trustees (3 seats open)

Charles Arriola

Gina Buffa

Michael Fiudo

Michael Krypciak

Mark Mitchell

David Suarez

Fairview Heights

Fairview Heights City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Joshua McClain

Brenda Acoff Odneal

Ryan R. Vickers

Pontiac-William Holliday School District 105 (3 seats open)

Tony Anderson II

James Daniels Jr.

Jeffrey Harris

Glen Holloway

Freeburg

Freeburg School District 70 (2 seats open)

Jayson Baker

Michelle Foppe

Joel Gherardini

Ed Scheibel

Glen Carbon

Glen Carbon mayor

Danny Lawrence

Bob Marcus

Glen Carbon clerk

Christal Laswell

Kathy Perry-Scaturro

Granite City

Granite City mayor

James E. Bailey Sr.

Richard Cohen

Michael Charles Parkinson

Granite City City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)

Gerald Williams

Terry Perrin

Granite City City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Frank Doss III

Jason Smith

James Stuart

Granite City City Council Ward 5 (1 seat open)

Randall Lemaster

Andy Mathes

Granite City School District 9 (4 seats open)

Tallin Curran

Linda Knogl

Steve Roustio

Eric Stacy

Erica Venne

Highland

Highland City Council (2 seats open)

Peggy Bellm

Emily Livingston

Rick Frey

Lenzburg

Lenzburg trustees (3 seats open)

Christine Dasch

James Dasch

Christopher Lee Laythun Sr.

Jodie Politsch

Brittany Schofield

Lebanon

Lebanon mayor

Anthony Buhl

George Fero

Nicholas Glass

Cheri Wright

Lebanon clerk

Luanne Holper

Teddy Edgar Sells Jr.

Lebanon City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Camron Price

Linda K. Washington

Lebanon School District 9 (4 seats open)

Carl Thomas Berry

Rebeca Gabel

Yasanne Garrett

Pamela Leggans

Terry Midgley

Madison

Madison mayor

John Hamm III

James Gardner Jr.

Demetrus “Bird” Williams

Madison City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)

Vera Browley

Dreeta Jenkins

Madison City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Cassandra Miller

Jim Riskovsky

Madison City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)

Ralph Miller

Michael Vrabec

Madison City Council Ward 4 (1 seat open)

Cynthia Dixon

Donald Turner

Marissa

Marissa trustees (3 seats open)

Dustin Bingel

Jeremy Embrich

Zachary Kurtz

Janet Wiley

Marissa School District 40 (2 seats open)

Chelsea DeMange

Laci Harper

James Heil

Jeremy Wiley

Mascoutah

Mascoutah mayor

Michael Baker

Pat McMahan

Mascoutah City Council (2 seats open)

James Edwin Booth

Robin Booth

Doug Elbe

Henry Glander

James Saffel

Nicholas Seibert

Mascoutah School District 19 (4 seats open)

New Athens

New Athens mayor

New Athens trustee (3 seats open)

Arlene Geppert

Steven Newbold

Deborah Politsch

Richard Stoops

New Baden

New Baden mayor

Rafael Him

Randy Joe Linthicum

Taylor Zurliene

New Baden trustees (3 seats open)

O’Fallon

O’Fallon City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)

Jerry Albrecht

Todd Hackney

O’Fallon City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)

Roy Carney

Mark Richardson

O’Fallon School District 203 (4 seats open)

Robert Brown

Stephen Dirnbeck

James Huff

Rodney Kruse

Keith Richter

Jared Stone

Pontoon Beach

Pontoon Beach board (3 seats open)

Red Bud

Red Bud School District 132 (4 seats open)

Todd Birkner

Abigail Carter

Carol Harms

Cheri Lange

Ben Schwartzkopf

Rick Stenzel

Amy Wolter

Roxana

Roxana board (3 seats open)

Alex Best

James Groppel

Jason John

Jack Latempt

Dennis “Jim” Smith

St. Jacob

St. Jacob mayor

Raymond Muniz

Richard Schiefer

Shiloh

Shiloh mayor

Jim Vernier II

Bob Weilmuenster

Shiloh trustees (3 seats open)

Shawn Boyer

Jason L. Holzum

Ray Kelly

Gregory Peterson

Colleen Powers

Jay Vernier

Matthew Wilke

Smithton

Smithton trustees (3 open seats)

Jason Becherer

James Elbe

Timothy Michael Hopkins

Timothy McFadden

Leo Simburger

South Roxana

South Roxana mayor

Ronald Baggett

Mike Krontz

Barbara Ann Overton

Swansea

Swansea trustees (3 seats open)

Matthew Lanter

Cary Lewis V

Richard “Rocky” McDonald

Jordan Pettibone

Wolf Branch School District 113 2-year term (1 seat open)

Troy

Troy City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)

James Decarli

Timothy Flint

Charles Lawrenz

Troy City Council Ward 4 (1 seat open)

Nathan Henderson

Debrah Knoll

Triad School District 2 (3 seats open)

Denis Baker-Seal

Lori Daiber

Brittany Evans

Christopher Wasser

Valmeyer

Valmeyer School District 3 (3 seats open)

Stefanie Johnson-Tyberendt

Justin Rohlfing

Write-in: Kyle Andres

Write-in: John Niebruegge

Washington Park

Washington Park mayor

Leonard Moore

Rickie Thomas

Washington Park trustees (3 seats open)

Geneva Dotson

Juliette Gosa

Kenyahta Moore

Carlene Tucker

Ferris Williams

Wood River

Wood River mayor

Cheryl Goessman Maguire

Tom Stalcup

Wood River City Council (2 seats open)