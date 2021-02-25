Voter Guide
Use the BND’s Voter Guide to research candidates running in the 2021 Illinois election
Welcome to Belleville News-Democrat’s Voter Guide for the April 6 election.
We have reached out to more than 280 candidates in contested races for city, village and school offices in Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.
This election features competitive races for mayor in 18 cities, including Belleville, Lebanon, Edwardsville and Granite City. And there are contested board of education races in 17 area school districts.
The names of each candidate who have returned questionnaire responses are hyperlinked so that subscribers may access the candidates’ answers to questions about issues important to their communities.
We will continually update this list as we process the responses from candidates.
The early voting process runs from Feb. 25 to April 5. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Also, you can request a mail-in ballot from your county clerk or local election commission.
If you have any questions or comments about this list, send your message Elections2021@bnd.com.
The following candidates are listed in alphabetical order and we have noted where a person has filed as a write-in candidate. Your ballot will not list the names of write-in candidates.
School districts are listed under its primary city.
Use the index menu below to immediately navigate to the races you want to see first.
Alhambra
Alhambra trustees (3 seats open)
- Jeffrey Hurst
- Jordan Payne
- Dean Reckmann
- Timothy Stille
- Jessica Take
Belleville
Belleville mayor
- Mark Eckert
- Patty Gregory
- Write-in: J.D. Dixon
Belleville treasurer
Belleville City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)
- Teresa Hessel
- Lillian Schneider
- Bryan Whitaker
Belleville City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)
- Michael Buettner
- Jamie Eros
- Randy Randolph
Belleville City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)
Belleville City Council Ward 7 (1 seat open)
Belleville School District 118 board (3 seats open)
- Byron Goodrich
- Mara Hamilton
- Keith Johnson
- Aaron Snively
- Netra Taylor
Brooklyn
Brooklyn School District 188 (4 seats open)
- Trenton Atkins
- Vanae Chapman
- Herbert Cotton
- Patricia (Atkins) Melton
- Ivory Scott
- Jessie Woolfork Jr.
Caseyville
Caseyville mayor
- Montica Casey-Watt
- G.W. Scott Sr.
Caseyville clerk
- Lola Cline
- Cynthia Miller
Caseyville trustees (3 seats open)
- Walter “Wally” Abernathy
- Anthony Alvarez
- Dan Cary
- Chris Huckins
- Kent Luebbers
- Randall McCallister
- Matt Modrovsky
Collinsville
Collinsville School District 10 (3 seats open)
- Jerree Bronnbauer
- Rick Casey
- Tim Hasamear
- Gary “Kooz” Kusmierczak
- Gary Peccola
Columbia
Columbia mayor
Columbia City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)
- James Agne
- Douglas Garmer
Columbia City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)
- Eugene Ebersohl
- Paul Khoury
Dupo
Dupo mayor
- Chris Ragsdale
- Jerald Wilson
Dupo trustees (3 seats open)
- Ronnie Dell
- Jerry Goodrich Jr.
- Dawn Keys
- Allan Moallankamp
- James Smith
- Tammy Taylor
Dupo School District 196 (4 seats open)
- Jessica Beatte
- Jenny Agnew Bennett
- Janet Carroll
- Jaci Durbin DeClue
- Virginia (Gina Aldridge) Hofer
- Dena Kimbrel
- Monte Miller
- Suzanne Mushaney
- Linda Stoll
- Jodi Stumpf
East St. Louis
East St. Louis City Council (2 seats open)
- Ryan Cason
- Roy A. Mickens
- Jo Anne Parks
East St. Louis School District 189 (4 seats open)
- La Keisha Adams
- Victoria Clay
- Lonzo Greenwood
- Antionia Ingram
- Timothy Lockett Sr.
- Marquietta McAfee
Edwardsville
Edwardsville mayor
- Stephanie Malench
- Art Risavy
Edwardsville City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)
- Jack Burns
- Yolanda Crochrell
Edwardsville City Council Ward 6 (1 seat open)
- Larry Miller
- Jennifer Warren
Edwardsville School District 7 (4 seats open)
- Jennifer Brumback
- Allison Carroll
- John McDole
- Lelan Olsen
- Tiffany Paschall
- Kristen Pfund
- Jennifer Bauer Pigeon
- Terri Dalla Riva
Fairmont City
Fairmont City mayor
- Rene Munoz
- Michael Suarez
Fairmont City clerk
- Manuela Carranza
- Kilian Weir
- Write-in: Manny Quintero
Fairmont City trustees (3 seats open)
- Charles Arriola
- Gina Buffa
- Michael Fiudo
- Michael Krypciak
- Mark Mitchell
- David Suarez
Fairview Heights
Fairview Heights City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)
- Joshua McClain
- Brenda Acoff Odneal
- Ryan R. Vickers
Pontiac-William Holliday School District 105 (3 seats open)
- Tony Anderson II
- James Daniels Jr.
- Jeffrey Harris
- Glen Holloway
Freeburg
Freeburg School District 70 (2 seats open)
- Jayson Baker
- Michelle Foppe
- Joel Gherardini
- Ed Scheibel
Glen Carbon
Glen Carbon mayor
- Danny Lawrence
- Bob Marcus
Glen Carbon clerk
- Christal Laswell
- Kathy Perry-Scaturro
Granite City
Granite City mayor
- James E. Bailey Sr.
- Richard Cohen
- Michael Charles Parkinson
Granite City City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)
- Gerald Williams
- Terry Perrin
Granite City City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)
- Frank Doss III
- Jason Smith
- James Stuart
Granite City City Council Ward 5 (1 seat open)
- Randall Lemaster
- Andy Mathes
Granite City School District 9 (4 seats open)
- Tallin Curran
- Linda Knogl
- Steve Roustio
- Eric Stacy
- Erica Venne
Highland
Highland City Council (2 seats open)
- Peggy Bellm
- Emily Livingston
- Rick Frey
Lenzburg
Lenzburg trustees (3 seats open)
- Christine Dasch
- James Dasch
- Christopher Lee Laythun Sr.
- Jodie Politsch
- Brittany Schofield
Lebanon
Lebanon mayor
- Anthony Buhl
- George Fero
- Nicholas Glass
- Cheri Wright
Lebanon clerk
- Luanne Holper
- Teddy Edgar Sells Jr.
Lebanon City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)
- Camron Price
- Linda K. Washington
Lebanon School District 9 (4 seats open)
- Carl Thomas Berry
- Rebeca Gabel
- Yasanne Garrett
- Pamela Leggans
- Terry Midgley
Madison
Madison mayor
- John Hamm III
- James Gardner Jr.
- Demetrus “Bird” Williams
Madison City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)
- Vera Browley
- Dreeta Jenkins
Madison City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)
- Cassandra Miller
- Jim Riskovsky
Madison City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)
- Ralph Miller
- Michael Vrabec
Madison City Council Ward 4 (1 seat open)
- Cynthia Dixon
- Donald Turner
Marissa
Marissa trustees (3 seats open)
- Dustin Bingel
- Jeremy Embrich
- Zachary Kurtz
- Janet Wiley
Marissa School District 40 (2 seats open)
- Chelsea DeMange
- Laci Harper
- James Heil
- Jeremy Wiley
Mascoutah
Mascoutah mayor
- Michael Baker
- Pat McMahan
Mascoutah City Council (2 seats open)
- James Edwin Booth
- Robin Booth
- Doug Elbe
- Henry Glander
- James Saffel
- Nicholas Seibert
Mascoutah School District 19 (4 seats open)
- Zane Fulp
- Joel Funk
- Kristin Geis
- John Harris II
- Timothy Petersen
New Athens
New Athens mayor
New Athens trustee (3 seats open)
- Arlene Geppert
- Steven Newbold
- Deborah Politsch
- Richard Stoops
New Baden
New Baden mayor
- Rafael Him
- Randy Joe Linthicum
- Taylor Zurliene
New Baden trustees (3 seats open)
O’Fallon
O’Fallon City Council Ward 2 (1 seat open)
- Jerry Albrecht
- Todd Hackney
O’Fallon City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)
- Roy Carney
- Mark Richardson
O’Fallon School District 203 (4 seats open)
- Robert Brown
- Stephen Dirnbeck
- James Huff
- Rodney Kruse
- Keith Richter
- Jared Stone
Pontoon Beach
Pontoon Beach board (3 seats open)
- Priscilla Briggs
- Terry Kreher
- Vernna Moore
- Christine Vivod
- Bret Ware
Red Bud
Red Bud School District 132 (4 seats open)
- Todd Birkner
- Abigail Carter
- Carol Harms
- Cheri Lange
- Ben Schwartzkopf
- Rick Stenzel
- Amy Wolter
Roxana
Roxana board (3 seats open)
- Alex Best
- James Groppel
- Jason John
- Jack Latempt
- Dennis “Jim” Smith
St. Jacob
St. Jacob mayor
- Raymond Muniz
- Richard Schiefer
Shiloh
Shiloh mayor
- Jim Vernier II
- Bob Weilmuenster
Shiloh trustees (3 seats open)
- Shawn Boyer
- Jason L. Holzum
- Ray Kelly
- Gregory Peterson
- Colleen Powers
- Jay Vernier
- Matthew Wilke
Smithton
Smithton trustees (3 open seats)
- Jason Becherer
- James Elbe
- Timothy Michael Hopkins
- Timothy McFadden
- Leo Simburger
South Roxana
South Roxana mayor
- Ronald Baggett
- Mike Krontz
- Barbara Ann Overton
Swansea
Swansea trustees (3 seats open)
- Matthew Lanter
- Cary Lewis V
- Richard “Rocky” McDonald
- Jordan Pettibone
Wolf Branch School District 113 2-year term (1 seat open)
Troy
Troy City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)
- James Decarli
- Timothy Flint
- Charles Lawrenz
Troy City Council Ward 4 (1 seat open)
- Nathan Henderson
- Debrah Knoll
Triad School District 2 (3 seats open)
- Denis Baker-Seal
- Lori Daiber
- Brittany Evans
- Christopher Wasser
Valmeyer
Valmeyer School District 3 (3 seats open)
- Stefanie Johnson-Tyberendt
- Justin Rohlfing
- Write-in: Kyle Andres
- Write-in: John Niebruegge
Washington Park
Washington Park mayor
- Leonard Moore
- Rickie Thomas
Washington Park trustees (3 seats open)
- Geneva Dotson
- Juliette Gosa
- Kenyahta Moore
- Carlene Tucker
- Ferris Williams
Wood River
Wood River mayor
- Cheryl Goessman Maguire
- Tom Stalcup
Wood River City Council (2 seats open)
- Michael Anderson
- Melissa Bell-Yates
- Jeremy Plank
- Mary Roberts
- Mark St. Peters
- Scott Tweedy
Comments