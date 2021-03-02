Matt Modrovsky, candidate for trustee in Caseyville, IL

Name: Matt Modrovsky

Political party (if applicable): Independent

Age as of April 6, 2021: 45

Campaign website or social media page: N/A

Office seeking: Trustee

Are you an incumbent? No

Previous offices sought:Village trustee, precinct committee person

Occupation: Management

Education:High school diploma

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Elected as a trustee

Why are you running? To help the citizens of Caseyville.

What is the top issue in your race, and how would you address it? Property taxes. How to address it, by getting control of the expenses. I have a detailed plan to save in excess of $183,000 per year. There will be no cost reductions from the bargaining employees.

Why should people vote for you? My plan to have a cost saving plan. Reduce the attorney bill from $200,000 to $100,000 per year to start with. Also reduce another appointed position from $83,000 to zero. By reducing the expense we can take a look into the annual budget, in-turn we will be able to reduce the tax increase that the Village is doing. Improve the south end of town, by working with state and local governments to address some business concerns.