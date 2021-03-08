More from the series More on the election for Triad 2 School Board Read questionnaires from candidates in the Triad 2 School Board race. Candidates are listed alphabetically. Expand All Denise Baker-Seal, candidate for Triad 2 School Board in Troy, IL Brittany Evans, candidate for Triad 2 School Board in Troy, IL

Name: Denise Baker-Seal

Political party (if applicable): N/A

Age as of April 6, 2021: 48

Campaign website or social media page: N/A

Office seeking: Triad 2 School Board

Are you an incumbent? Yes

Previous offices sought: Elected Triad School Board member in 2017

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Bachelor’s degree (Millikin University); Juris Doctorate (Northeastern University)

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement: It has been my pleasure to serve as a member of the Triad School Board of Education for the last 4 years.

Why are you running? I am dedicated to supporting the Triad District to provide an excellent education to our students in a cost-effective way.

What is the top issue in your race, and how would you address it? Much like every school or segment of the community right now, the biggest challenge for the district is continuing to navigate COVID and the “new-normal.” I am proud of how Triad has handled the demands and ever-changing state of the pandemic. As we round the corner, we need to stay focused on providing our students with support to deal with learning loss and the social and emotional consequences of the pandemic.

Why should people vote for you? I am a proven member of the Triad community who is dedicated to our district, our students, our teachers and our staff. I am focused on continuing to develop, challenge and protect our students and to provide a supportive, safe and collaborative environment for our teachers and staff. My experience as a litigation attorney gives me a unique perspective to support Triad in policy decisions, risk management, employee relations and legal issues.