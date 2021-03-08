Nicholas Glass, candidate for mayor in Lebanon, IL

Name: Nicholas Glass

Political party (if applicable): Independent

Age as of April 6, 2021: 24

Campaign website or social media page: N/A





Office seeking: Mayor, City of Lebanon

Are you an incumbent? No

Previous offices sought: No

Occupation: Construction Worker

Education: Graduated Lebanon High School in 2014 Attended McKendree from 2014 to 2019

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Member of Lebanon Freemason Lodge #110 since 2014. Member of Ainad Shrine in East St. Louis since 2015. President of Alpha Delta Gamma chapter at McKendree University for the year of 2018. Organization and completion of volunteer work: Managing the restoration of a walkway and seating area at the local cemetery in Lebanon, working with various volunteer organizations to serve the homeless and elderly communities in the St. Louis area, managing and running events at McKendree University, and assisting the food pantry in Lebanon.

Why are you running? I am running for mayor of Lebanon, IL because I have been a resident of Lebanon for 19 years. This is where I was raised and I thought it would be interesting to become involved in politics. I think it is important for younger voices to be heard and to have a larger presence in politics.

What is the top issue in your race, and how would you address it? I would like to see more involvement of younger individuals in the politics of Lebanon. I would like to be an inspiration to other young adults like myself and make sure that people of all ages have a voice.

Why should people vote for you? People should vote for me because I am unlike other candidates and I provide the option for others to vote differently. I have individual viewpoints and values at this stage in my life and I truly believe I can bring new and interesting ideas to the table.