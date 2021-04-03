Construction industry offers tremendous career opportunity for younger generation

Like almost everything else in the world this year, the Construction Careers Expos won’t be held, at least not in person.

The shows would have been the 22nd annual if they had been held in Belleville and DuQuoin as usual, but COVID-19 put a halt to them.

However, the sponsor, the Southern Illinois Builders Association, still thinks the expos are a vital part of getting young people involved in the construction industry. And the companies they represent need new workers so the Expos are going virtual online with videos and facts sheets that let young people know what careers are available and how much they can earn.

Donna Richter, SIBA chief executive officer, said many people don’t realize what good opportunities are available in the trade unions as the construction work force shrinks from retirements just as the industry is expanding. They need bright, hard working young people to become journeymen and build careers in a satisfying industry.

“Most people don’t realize the opportunities to learn and work at the same time while making a good wage,” she said.

With so much emphasis on college and how much it costs, Richter said, parents don’t know they can send kids to apprentice programs at no cost where the kids can still make a decent wage while learning. A special open house with the expos offers enlightenment.

“The parents have their eyes opened at the open house,” she said.

But that depends on the association bringing in students from 39 counties in Southern Illinois to hear from the 13 trade unions that support the SIBA. Without the events, everyone might miss out.

“Unions have to re-orient and attract talent in different ways,“ Richter said. “They need young people but they want people who really are interested.”

The unions, ranging from carpenters to operating engineers, have their information at the website, siba-agc.org/VideoLinks.

With any luck the expos will be back in the fall. But until then virtual presentations will take the place of in-person visits.

“Besides a good salary, there are excellent benefits,“ Richter said. “That’s not always something kids think about until they get older and have a family. Then they’ll be in good shape.”