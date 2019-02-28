Births at area hospitals

Births
Memorial Hospital
Brianna Hull and Van McClure, III, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 5.
Iman Riley and Iceyan Loyd, Cahokia, a girl, Feb. 6.
Rakel Garrett and Damion Spears, East St. Louis, a boy, Feb. 7.
Natalie Porter, East St. Louis, a girl, Feb. 8.
Jolantra and Jamar Brooks, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 8.
Ashley Dravland and Edwin Lang, III, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 8.
Khaila Howard and Deangelo Wilson, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 10.
Sara Grant and Douglas Yates, Jr., Belleville, a girl, Feb. 11.
Kassidi Dansberry and Kenneth Barnes, East St. Louis, a girl, Feb. 12.
Lauren LaFollette, Prairie Du Rocher, a boy, Feb. 14.
Marketa and Erik Halbeisen, O’Fallon, a girl, Feb. 14.
Maria Martinez and Vincent Castillo, O’Fallon, a girl, Feb. 16.
Sandra Johnson, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 18.
Azucena G. Morales and Francisco Marquez Lamas, Collinsville, a girl, Feb. 18.
Briauna Bazile and Malcolm Bell, East St. Louis, a boy, Feb. 18.
Andrenique Patterson, East St. Louis, a girl, Feb. 21.
Dorothia Spiller, East St. Louis, a girl, Feb. 25.
Memorial Hospital East
Ashley and Tyler Mueth, Smithton, a girl, Feb. 5.
Nicole and Robert Martin, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 5.
Kelsey Gottschall and Justin Lewis, O’Fallon a girl, Feb. 6.
Jasanai Watson and Keondre Ballard, East St. Louis, a boy, Feb. 6.
Darcey Lawrence and Quintaniyion Farmer, East St. Louis, a boy, Feb. 20.
Kayla Heusohn and Maurice Perkins, East St. Louis, a boy, Feb. 20.
Abby Stephens and Josh Suda, Granite City, a boy, Feb. 20.
Erin and Keith Shovlin, O’Fallon, a boy, Feb. 20.
Jessica Harris, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 22.
Peyton Taylor Sobczab and Trevor Heinemeyer, Sparta, a boy, Feb. 22.
Jordan Adams and Samuel Schaltenbrand, Millstadt, a girl, Feb. 23.
Brittany Wachtel and Steven Quirin, Smithton, a girl, Feb. 24.
Victoria Bannert and Anthony Davis, Sparta, a boy, Feb. 25.
Lindsey Mantz and David Sherrell, Cahokia, a girl, Feb. 26.
Rachel and Blake Klostermann, Troy, a boy, Feb. 26.
Stephanie and Zachary Bubert, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 27.
Amanda Kidd and Benjamin Garcia, Summerfield, a boy, Feb. 27.
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Tori Bunt, Wood River, a girl, Feb. 1.
Kimberly and Scott Vander Ven, O’Fallon, a girl, Feb. 2.
Jodi and Michael Carroll, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 2.
Katelyn Foster and Ronnie Werle II, Lenzburg, a girl, Feb. 3.
Gricelda Chombo and Moises Rodriguez, Collinsville, a boy, Feb. 7.
Cassandra and Brandon Oakley, Sparta, a bot, Feb. 7.
Jessica and Devon Litteken, Trenton, a boy, Feb. 7.
Kaleigh and Aaron Korte, Pocahontas, a boy, Feb. 7.
Rose and Peter Hoffman Jr., Smithton, a girl, Feb. 7.
Brittany Woolfolk and Marquise Brooks, East St. Louis, a girl, Feb. 8.
Vernisha Windom and Jataevis Williams, East St. Louis, a boy, Feb. 8.
Andrea Linders and Aric Schroeder, Germantown, a girl, Feb. 9.
Suzanne and Kyle Knake, Smithton, a girl, Feb. 9.
Jennifer Haefeli and Anthony Anderson, Fairview Heights, a boy, Feb. 10.
Brandi and Patrick VerSteeg, Troy, a boy, Feb. 11.
Autumn and Scott Carson, Collinsville, a girl, Feb. 13.
Koerrea Bailey, O’Fallon, a girl, Feb. 14.
Jordan Knight, Red Bud, a girl, Feb. 14.
Ali and Lawrence Cuculic, O’Fallon, a boy, Feb. 16.
Samantha Delay and Tyler Jones, Modoc, a girl, Feb. 16.
Stacey Laur, New Baden, a boy, Feb. 17.
Brieanna and Jason DeLong, O’Fallon, a girl, Feb. 18.
Jane and Mitchell Wilson, Collinsville, a boy, Feb. 19.
Dockeshia Strong, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 18.
Shannon Austin and Enocha Masaje, East St. Louis, a girl, Feb. 19.
Jessica Hill and Joshua Andrews, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 19.
Stefanie and Demingo Collins, Swansea, a girl, Feb. 20.
Mary and Benjamin Wolfe, Pierron, a girl, Feb. 20.
Roshelle King and James Echols, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 20.
Heather and Joshua Head, O’Fallon, a boy, Feb. 21.
Taylor Hollman and Spencer Turner, Fairview Heights, a girl, Feb. 21.
Peyton Reely and Cameron Blunt, Mascoutah, a girl, Feb. 21.
