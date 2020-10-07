Region 4 in southwestern Illinois moving toward loosened COVID-19 restrictions

The latest positivity rate for Metro-East Region 4 dropped again Wednesday, and that could mean very good news as early as Friday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average rate fell from 6.7% Tuesday to 6.3% on Wednesday, the lowest it’s been since July 12. The latest data available for positivity rates as of Tuesday was Sunday, Oct. 4, meaning as of that date the region’s positivity rate was 6.3%.

The metro-east’s improvement has caught the attention of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who on Wednesday said Region 4 could see loosened COVID-19 restrictions as soon as Friday, if the region continues on a downward trend in its number of coronavirus cases.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.

“That’s enormous progress,” Pritzker said Wednesday during a news briefing in Chicago.

The state has implemented restrictions on indoor dining due to the region’s positivity rate. For those restrictions to be eased, the region must record three consecutive days with a seven-day rolling average rate under 6.5%.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern on Wednesday was encouraged by the governor’s remarks, while also continuing to send a message of teamwork across Region 4 to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“That’s significant,” Kern said of the region’s most recent positivity rate. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed. We think the numbers look pretty good. We’ve all got to band together and wear our masks, wash our hands and watch the social distance. That’s not just a message for Team St. Clair — because I know you hear it every day — but it’s for the whole region.

“We’ve got to make sure the rest of the region starts to pull for this. We encourage everybody to kind of band together and help police this situation. Carrying this illness, the spread, is what we’ve been able to reduce. Certainly, if you’re out doing the right things, you’re not going to be the one that brings that home.

“You can see by the numbers who’s complying and who isn’t. It’s not an accident our numbers are where they are.”

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons also was pleased with Pritzker’s comments.

“It was a good day when the governor came on and gave the press conference with IDPH,” he said. “That’s something we’ve all been working hard for, all of Team St. Clair.”

Recap of St. Clair County’s daily briefing

Kern encouraged people to patronize businesses who have been adhering to the COVID-19 mandated protocols during Wednesday’s briefing.

“I think making sure you go to the small businesses who are complying ... not just for your safety but for the safety of the people you’re with and the people you’re going to be with,” Kern said. “Make sure you go back, and the places who have been complying, they’re the ones you should spend your dollar with. They’re the ones that caused the number to go down that allows us to have those freedoms we really want, we really need.”

St. Clair County Emergency Response Coordinator Sam Bierman explained the importance of people getting tested for COVID-19, even if they’re feeling fine. She said people can have zero symptoms but get tested and the results come back positive.

“So the purpose of testing everyone — even if you aren’t symptomatic — is that we want to identify those people who don’t have any symptoms but that are positive so we can have them quarantine so we can slow the spread,” she said.

“Obviously, if you’re out there, if you’re feeling fine, you could potentially be spreading (the virus) to someone that’s around you, those at work, or any loved ones ... so that’s why we have people get tested even if you’re feeling OK. We want to identify those people who are positive so we can quarantine and have them isolate so we can slow that spread.”

Simmons wrapped up the briefing praising the people taking the pandemic seriously, while lamenting those who still are not.

“For those of you who take it serious, thank you for being a part of the solution — spreading the word, wearing your mask, washing your hands, watching your social distancing,” he said. “As I say all the time, for those of you who still haven’t been convinced yet, and if you aren’t, I don’t know where you’re living at. It’s time to take it serious.

“Right now we’re going to continue to move forward. We want to get back to some normal. We want our businesses to open back up ... we want it more than you know.”

Wednesday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

Overall, 162 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths were reported in Region 4 Wednesday.

St. Clair County reported 56 new cases, while Madison County reported 50, Clinton County reported 22, Monroe County reported 14, Randolph County reported 11, Washington County reported seven, and Bond County reported two.

In St. Clair County, officials reported a man in his 50s with unknown health conditions died. No further information on the individual was available.

In Madison County, officials reported a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s died. It is unknown if either individual had underlying health conditions.

In Clinton County, officials reported a new death. No further information on the individual was available.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 33% of the metro-east’s hospital beds were available Wednesday, down 36% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 48% of the ICU beds were available Wednesday, down from 50% on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 70 people in Region 4 were hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 74 on Tuesday. Six patients were on ventilators, down from seven on Tuesday.

Outside of Region 4, the Perry County and Calhoun County health departments reported on their respective Facebook pages they had no new COVID-19 data to report Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jersey and Macoupin counties had not reported any new daily data as of 6 p.m.

St. Clair County’s latest rundown

St. Clair County has now reported a total of 7,810 positive coronavirus tests as of Wednesday and 198 deaths due to COVID-19.

County officials said a total of 42 patients were in St. Clair County hospitals Wednesday, down from 46 on Tuesday. Three patients were on ventilators, which was down from the four listed in the previous report.

The county’s daily positivity rate increased from 6.4% on Tuesday to 9.5% on Wednesday. The county’s seven-day rolling average rose from 4.5% on Tuesday to 5.4% on Wednesday.

No additional cases at congregate living facilities in St. Clair County were reported.

The county’s new cases included people under 10 to people in their 80s. Of the 56 new cases reported by the county, 31 of the individuals were in their 40s or younger. No county ZIP code reported a double digit increase Wednesday.

Madison County by the numbers

Madison County has reported a total of 6,156 cases and 145 deaths as of Wednesday.

Fourteen COVID-19 patients were in Madison County hospitals Wednesday, down from 16 on Tuesday. Two patients were on a ventilator Wednesday, down from three on Tuesday.

The county’s daily positivity rate increased from 5.41% on Tuesday to 6.63% on Wednesday. The seven-day rolling positivity rate average decreased from 5.64% on Tuesday to 5.39% on Wednesday

People diagnosed with the virus Wednesday ranged in age from under 10 to their 90s, and, of the 50 new cases, 37 were people in their 40s or younger.

Two county ZIP codes reported double digit increases Wednesday: 62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey) — +28 for a total of 900; 62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach) — +14 for a total of 913.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,630 new COVID-19 diagnoses and 42 additional deaths Wednesday.

A total of 307,641 positive tests have been recorded, and 8,878 people have died since the pandemic began. More than 6 million coronavirus tests have been administered, including 58,820 specimens since Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, when the latest information was available, 1,679 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 Of those, 372 patients were in intensive care units and 165 were on ventilators.

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 was 3.5%, up slightly from 3.4% on Tuesday.

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 56 new positives, one new death, 587 new tests administered, 49 new recoveries, four fewer patients hospitalized, one fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 7,810 positives, 198 deaths, 94,230 tests administered, 7,160 recoveries, 42 patients hospitalized with three of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 4, calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health: Daily — 4.5%; 7-day average — 5.2%

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 17

62201 (East St. Louis): 250 (+1)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 226 (+3)

62204 (East St. Louis): 155 (+1)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 220 (+1)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 479 (+2)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 257

62208 (Fairview Heights): 468 (+1)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 601 (+4)

62221 (Belleville): 723 (+5)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 471 (+2)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 31

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 813 (+4)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 202 (+1)

62239 (Dupo): 128

62240 (Dupo): 39

62243 (Freeburg): 115

62254 (Lebanon): 278

62255 (Lenzburg): 18

62257 (Marissa): 38 (+1)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 199 (-1)

62260 (Millstadt): 155 (+3)

62264 (New Athens): 107

62269 (O’Fallon): 611 (+4)

62282 (St. Libory): 13

62285 (Smithton): 135

62289 (Summerfield): 6

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 50 new positives, two new deaths, 754 new tests administered, 31 new recoveries, two fewer patients hospitalized, one fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 6,156 positives, 145 deaths, 82,695 tests administered, 3,310 recoveries, 14 patients hospitalized with two of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 4: Daily — 4.3%; 7-day average — 6.0%

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 28

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 900 (+28)

62010 (Bethalto): 266 (+4)

62012 (Godfrey): 15





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 72 (-4)

62021 (Dorsey): 14

62024 (East Alton): 159 (+7)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 802 (+2)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 316 (+1)

62035 (Godfrey): 477 (+2)

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 913 (+14)

62046 (Hamel): 17

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 20

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 133 (-2)

62061 (Marine): 38 (+3)

62062 (Maryville): 134 (+4)

62067 (Moro): 61 (+1)

62074 (New Douglas): 12

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 35 (+1)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 30

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 10

62090 (Madison, Venice): 33

62095 (Wood River): 205 (+1)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 53 (+1)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 6

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 616

62249 (Highland): 374 (+4)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 65

62293: (St. Morgan): 9

62294 (Troy): 281 (+3)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 22 new positives, one new death, 16 new recoveries, one fewer hospitalization

Total overall: 1,351 positives, 23 deaths, 1,129 recoveries, seven patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 4: Daily — 11.9%; 7-day average — 12.4%

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 60 (+4)

62216 (Aviston): 128 (+1)

62218 (Bartelso): 83

62230 (Breese): 249 (+9)

62231 (Carlyle): 269 (+4)

62245 (Germantown): 70 (+4)

62265 (New Baden): 151 (+3)

62293 (Trenton): 121

62801 (Centralia): 435

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 11 new positives, 81 new tests administered, five new recoveries

Total overall: 999 positives, 13 deaths, 13,472 tests administered, 950 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 4: Daily — 11.9%; 7-day average — 5.3%

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 17

62233 (Chester): 371 (+3)

62237 (Coulterville): 65 (+2)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 25

62242 (Evansville): 24

62272 (Percy): 67

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 13

62278 (Red Bud): 155 (+5)

62286 (Sparta): 165 (+3)

62288 (Steeleville): 110

62292 (Tilden): 7

62297 (Walsh): 6 (-2)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 16

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 14 new positives

Total overall: 755 positives, 23 deaths, seven hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 4: Daily — 0.0%; 7-day average — 6.5%

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 290 (+5)

62244 (Fults): 9

62295 (Valmeyer): 30 (+1)

62298 (Waterloo): 394 (+8)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: Two new positives, one fewer hospitalization

Total overall: 364 positives, nine deaths, 17,680 tests administered, one patient hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 4: Daily — 5.6%; 7-day average — 6.9%

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 15

62246 (Greenville): 236 (+2)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 28

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 91

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: Seven new positives, 16 new recoveries

Total overall: 240 positives, one death, 223 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 4: Daily — 11.1%; 7-day average — 8.0%

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 17 (+2)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 107 (+2)

62268 (Oakdale): 13 (+1)

62271 (Okawville): 33 (+2)

62808 (Ashley): 19

62848 (Irvington): 18

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 645 positives, 10 deaths, 338 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 4: Daily — 5.4%; 7-day average — 5.7%

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 18

62012 (Brighton): 124

62014 (Bunker Hill): 47

62033 (Gillespie): 112

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 7

62069 (Mount Olive): 36

62088 (Staunton): 124

62626 (Carlinville): 75

62640 (Girard): 17

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 16

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 18





62690 (Virden): 32

JERSEY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 405 positives, 19 deaths, 356 recoveries, 6,694 tests administered

Positivity rates as of Oct. 4: Daily — 9.8%; 7-day average — 3.8%

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 23

62028 (Elsah): 8

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 33

62052 (Jerseyville): 261

PERRY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 368 positives, 16 deaths, 332 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 4: daily: 0.0%; seven-day average: 3.4%

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 15

62274 (Pinckneyville): 166

62832 (Du Quoin): 115

62888 (Tamaroa): 32

62997 (Willisville): 8

CALHOUN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data





Total overall: 66 positives, 51 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 4: Daily — 0.0%; 7-day average — 3.6%

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 10

62047 (Hardin): 19

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Wednesday afternoon:

Illinois: 307,641 cases, 8,878 deaths, 6,033,289 tests

U.S.: 7,730,917 cases, 216,064 deaths, 4,950,124 recoveries

World: 36,156,129 cases, 1,056,354 deaths, 27,216,506 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations:

Thursday, Oct. 8: 9 a.m. to noon at Fairmount Park, 9301 Collinsville Road, Collinsville.

Thursday, Oct. 8: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at Moose Lodge#1221, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

Saturday, Oct. 10, through Tuesday, Oct. 13: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Clair Square Mall, 134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights (drive-thru).

Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville (drive-thru and walk-up).

Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru).

Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway (drive-thru).

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

