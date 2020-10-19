Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Coronavirus

Region 4 in southwestern Illinois sees slight drop in COVID-19 positivity rate

Click to read COVID-19 updates for your county:

The COVID-19 positivity rate for Metro-East Region 4 continues to hover at 7%, as St. Clair County officials remain steadfast in encouraging surrounding counties to improve their numbers.

Since the state eased restrictions on restaurants, bars and social gatherings on Oct. 9, the region saw its positivity rate increase for seven straight days. The rate as been at or above 7% for four consecutive days with a drop from 7.2% on Sunday to 7% on Monday, according to data reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Three consecutive days above the 8% positivity rate threshold could push Region 4 back to the tighter restrictions. St. Clair County has mostly maintained the lower rates and hasn’t held back in calling out other Region 4 counties for pulling the overall rate higher.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

Coronavirus: Latest news

“As I said the other day we want to be on the low end of any of these numbers that are coming out,” St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said during Monday’s daily briefing. “The surrounding counties, we’ve been saying for the last week, we need their help. And we continue to say that.

“These numbers do fluctuate, not just here in the county but all of them. We just need to make sure that each of these outlying counties is doing the same push that St. Clair is. Boy, if we could get those horses all pulling in the same direction, I think we could get to the finish line and stop the spread of this virus.”

The state’s positivity rate data is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 16 was the most recent data available Monday.

St. Clair County announced its 215th virus-related death Monday, and Simmons asked county residents to continue encouraging people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Of note, County Board Chairman Mark Kern noted St. Clair’s positivity rate has been at or below 6.5% the entire month of October. It was at 5.4% on Monday.

“Team St. Clair keep up the good work,” Kern said. “Let’s keep that number going down so we maintain our streak.. And the regional positivity rate was at 7% ... let’s keep that headed downward.”

The state eased some restrictions on businesses and gatherings Oct. 9, including a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants, after the area’s positivity rate fell below 6.5% for three consecutive days.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Monday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 3,113

New deaths: 22

New tests: 48,684

Total cases: 347,161

Total deaths: 3,113

Total tests: 6,824,237

Hospitalizations: 2,096

People in ICU: 485

People on ventilators: 179

Statewide positivity rate from Oct. 12-18: 5.4%

Monday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

Some of the new cases and deaths includes data from Oct. 17-18 as well

New cases: 241

New deaths: 4 (St. Clair County — a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions; Madison County — a woman in her 80s; it is unknown if she had any underlying health conditions; Randolph County — no additional information was immediately available on the person who passed away; Clinton County — no additional information was immediately available on the person who passed away.)

Daily positivity rate as of Oct. 16: 6.1% (-1.6%)

7-day rolling average as of Oct. 16: 7% (-0.2%)

Hospitalizations: 90

Patients on ventilators: 9

Hospital bed availability: 25%

ICU bed availability: 45%

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 11

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 56 new positives, 979 new tests administered, 50 new recoveries, 1 new death

Total overall: 8,475 positives, 215 deaths, 105,872 tests administered, 7,737 recoveries, 44 patients hospitalized with 4 of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 5.4% (-0.2%); 7-day average — 5.3% (-0.1)

Additional data: The county’s new cases included people under the age of 10 to people in their 80s. Of the 56 new cases, 39 were of people in their 40s or younger.

Congregate living facilities: Brightly Senior Living in Mascoutah reported 8 new cases.

ZIP codes with positives:

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 43 new positives, 1 new death, 636 new tests administered, 44 new recoveries

Total overall: 6,853 positives, 152 deaths, 93,079 tests administered, 3,494 recoveries, 23 patients hospitalized with 5 of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 3.9% (-3.7%); 7-day average — 7.4% (-0.3%)

Additional data: People diagnosed with the virus ranged in age from 10 to their 80s, and, of the 43 new cases, 27 were people in their 40s or younger.

ZIP codes with positives:

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (includes Oct. 17-19): 95 new positives, 1 new death, 42 new recoveries, 2 fewer hospitalizations

Total overall: 1,612 positives, 24 deaths, 1,352 recoveries, 8 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 20.2% (+5.3%); 7-day average — 13.4% (+0.9%)

ZIP codes with positives:

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 9 new positives, 1 new death, 18 new recoveries, 1 additional hospitalization

Total overall: 1,164 positives, 15 deaths, 14,953 tests administered, 1,055 recoveries, 2 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 10.9% (+3.3%); 7-day average — 7.7% (-0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data (includes Oct. 17-19): 7 new positives

Total overall: 859 positives, 27 deaths, 8 hospitalizations, 669 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 2.2 (-9.8%); 7-day average — 5.5% (-1.5%)

ZIP codes with positives:

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 24 new positives, 239 new tests administered

Total overall: 465 positives, 10 deaths, 20,622 tests administered, 2 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 10.1% (-17.0%); 7-day average — 15.3% (+0.6%)

ZIP codes with positives:

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 7 new positives, 15 new recoveries

Total overall: 279 positives, 1 death, 265 recoveries, 15 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 4.5% (-7.1%); 7-day average — 6.7% (-1.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 775 positives, 13 deaths, 404 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 10.1% (+1.2%); 7-day average — 9.0% (+1.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 455 positives, 21 deaths, 396 recoveries, 7,403 tests

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 9.1% (-8.5%); 7-day average — 11.4% (+0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data (includes Oct. 17-19): 11 new positives, 4 new recoveries

Total overall: 410 positives, 16 deaths, 356 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 14.3% (+4.3%); 7-day average — 10.8% (+1.9%)

ZIP codes with positives:

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 72 positives, 67 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 3.2% (+0.8%); 7-day average — 0.8% (+0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon:

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Contact BND with tips, concerns, suggestions

If you have suggestions about something for the BND to cover regarding the COVID-19 pandemic or if you see a report that sounds suspicious on social media or anywhere else, please drop us a note at newsroom@bnd.com and include a link. We’ll check it out.

We’d like to hear from healthcare workers

The BND would like to speak with nurses, doctors and other health-care professionals who are on the front lines caring for patients in doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals during this difficult time. We’re interested in hearing about your challenges and rewards, frustrations and accomplishments. How is this affecting you? Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.

Willing to share your COVID-19 story?

Have you recovered from coronavirus or are you in the process of recovering from COVID-19? We would like to hear from you on how you dealt with the respiratory disease. Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.

