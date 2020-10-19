Region 4 in southwestern Illinois sees slight drop in COVID-19 positivity rate

The COVID-19 positivity rate for Metro-East Region 4 continues to hover at 7%, as St. Clair County officials remain steadfast in encouraging surrounding counties to improve their numbers.

Since the state eased restrictions on restaurants, bars and social gatherings on Oct. 9, the region saw its positivity rate increase for seven straight days. The rate as been at or above 7% for four consecutive days with a drop from 7.2% on Sunday to 7% on Monday, according to data reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Three consecutive days above the 8% positivity rate threshold could push Region 4 back to the tighter restrictions. St. Clair County has mostly maintained the lower rates and hasn’t held back in calling out other Region 4 counties for pulling the overall rate higher.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“As I said the other day we want to be on the low end of any of these numbers that are coming out,” St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said during Monday’s daily briefing. “The surrounding counties, we’ve been saying for the last week, we need their help. And we continue to say that.

“These numbers do fluctuate, not just here in the county but all of them. We just need to make sure that each of these outlying counties is doing the same push that St. Clair is. Boy, if we could get those horses all pulling in the same direction, I think we could get to the finish line and stop the spread of this virus.”

The state’s positivity rate data is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 16 was the most recent data available Monday.

St. Clair County announced its 215th virus-related death Monday, and Simmons asked county residents to continue encouraging people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Of note, County Board Chairman Mark Kern noted St. Clair’s positivity rate has been at or below 6.5% the entire month of October. It was at 5.4% on Monday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“Team St. Clair keep up the good work,” Kern said. “Let’s keep that number going down so we maintain our streak.. And the regional positivity rate was at 7% ... let’s keep that headed downward.”

The state eased some restrictions on businesses and gatherings Oct. 9, including a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants, after the area’s positivity rate fell below 6.5% for three consecutive days.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Monday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 3,113

New deaths: 22

New tests: 48,684

Total cases: 347,161

Total deaths: 3,113

Total tests: 6,824,237

Hospitalizations: 2,096

People in ICU: 485

People on ventilators: 179

Statewide positivity rate from Oct. 12-18: 5.4%

Monday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

Some of the new cases and deaths includes data from Oct. 17-18 as well

New cases: 241

New deaths: 4 (St. Clair County — a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions; Madison County — a woman in her 80s; it is unknown if she had any underlying health conditions; Randolph County — no additional information was immediately available on the person who passed away; Clinton County — no additional information was immediately available on the person who passed away.)

Daily positivity rate as of Oct. 16: 6.1% (-1.6%)

7-day rolling average as of Oct. 16: 7% (-0.2%)

Hospitalizations: 90

Patients on ventilators: 9

Hospital bed availability: 25%

ICU bed availability: 45%

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 11

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 56 new positives, 979 new tests administered, 50 new recoveries, 1 new death

Total overall: 8,475 positives, 215 deaths, 105,872 tests administered, 7,737 recoveries, 44 patients hospitalized with 4 of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 5.4% (-0.2%); 7-day average — 5.3% (-0.1)

Additional data: The county’s new cases included people under the age of 10 to people in their 80s. Of the 56 new cases, 39 were of people in their 40s or younger.

Congregate living facilities: Brightly Senior Living in Mascoutah reported 8 new cases.

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn):

62201 (East St. Louis): 269 (+4)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 244 (+1)

62204 (East St. Louis): 170 (+2)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 228 (+1)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 514 (+3)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 266 (+2)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 499 (+5)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 655 (+2)

62221 (Belleville): 777 (+6)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 518 (+2)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 36

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 890 (+5)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 224 (+2)

62239 (Dupo): 136

62240 (Dupo): 40

62243 (Freeburg): 127 (+1)

62254 (Lebanon): 286

62255 (Lenzburg): 21

62257 (Marissa): 42 (+2)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 216 (+1)

62260 (Millstadt): 165

62264 (New Athens): 108

62269 (O’Fallon): 685 (+4)

62282 (St. Libory): 16 (+1)

62285 (Smithton): 145

62289 (Summerfield): 8

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 43 new positives, 1 new death, 636 new tests administered, 44 new recoveries

Total overall: 6,853 positives, 152 deaths, 93,079 tests administered, 3,494 recoveries, 23 patients hospitalized with 5 of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 3.9% (-3.7%); 7-day average — 7.4% (-0.3%)

Additional data: People diagnosed with the virus ranged in age from 10 to their 80s, and, of the 43 new cases, 27 were people in their 40s or younger.

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 33

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 981

62010 (Bethalto): 285

62012 (Godfrey): 19





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 76

62021 (Dorsey): 17

62024 (East Alton): 189

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 888

62034 (Glen Carbon): 333

62035 (Godfrey): 546

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 1,015

62046 (Hamel): 18

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 27

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 141

62061 (Marine): 40

62062 (Maryville): 152

62067 (Moro): 65

62074 (New Douglas): 14

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 39

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 32

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 13

62090 (Madison, Venice): 35

62095 (Wood River): 240

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 60

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 8

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 683

62249 (Highland): 445

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 77

62293: (St. Morgan): 11

62294 (Troy): 302

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (includes Oct. 17-19): 95 new positives, 1 new death, 42 new recoveries, 2 fewer hospitalizations

Total overall: 1,612 positives, 24 deaths, 1,352 recoveries, 8 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 20.2% (+5.3%); 7-day average — 13.4% (+0.9%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 67

62216 (Aviston): 158

62218 (Bartelso): 94

62230 (Breese): 328

62231 (Carlyle): 301

62245 (Germantown): 73

62265 (New Baden): 163

62293 (Trenton): 128

62801 (Centralia): 554

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 9 new positives, 1 new death, 18 new recoveries, 1 additional hospitalization

Total overall: 1,164 positives, 15 deaths, 14,953 tests administered, 1,055 recoveries, 2 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 10.9% (+3.3%); 7-day average — 7.7% (-0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 22

62233 (Chester): 408

62237 (Coulterville): 72

62241 (Ellis Grove): 31

62242 (Evansville): 33

62272 (Percy): 71

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 24

62278 (Red Bud): 199

62286 (Sparta): 193

62288 (Steeleville): 122

62292 (Tilden): 9

62297 (Walsh): 6

62916 (Campbell Hill): 19

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data (includes Oct. 17-19): 7 new positives

Total overall: 859 positives, 27 deaths, 8 hospitalizations, 669 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 2.2 (-9.8%); 7-day average — 5.5% (-1.5%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 325

62244 (Fults): 11

62295 (Valmeyer): 36

62298 (Waterloo): 447

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 24 new positives, 239 new tests administered

Total overall: 465 positives, 10 deaths, 20,622 tests administered, 2 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 10.1% (-17.0%); 7-day average — 15.3% (+0.6%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 28

62246 (Greenville): 285

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 46

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 106

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 7 new positives, 15 new recoveries

Total overall: 279 positives, 1 death, 265 recoveries, 15 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 4.5% (-7.1%); 7-day average — 6.7% (-1.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 23

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 127

62268 (Oakdale): 16

62271 (Okawville): 38

62808 (Ashley): 22

62848 (Irvington): 19

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 775 positives, 13 deaths, 404 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 10.1% (+1.2%); 7-day average — 9.0% (+1.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 25

62012 (Brighton): 149

62014 (Bunker Hill): 60

62033 (Gillespie): 126

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 9

62069 (Mount Olive): 48

62088 (Staunton): 148

62626 (Carlinville): 105

62640 (Girard): 27

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 16

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 21





62690 (Virden): 36

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 455 positives, 21 deaths, 396 recoveries, 7,403 tests

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 9.1% (-8.5%); 7-day average — 11.4% (+0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 24

62028 (Elsah): 9

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 44

62052 (Jerseyville): 292

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data (includes Oct. 17-19): 11 new positives, 4 new recoveries

Total overall: 410 positives, 16 deaths, 356 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 14.3% (+4.3%); 7-day average — 10.8% (+1.9%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 16

62274 (Pinckneyville): 170

62832 (Du Quoin): 137

62888 (Tamaroa): 34

62997 (Willisville): 16

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 72 positives, 67 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 16: Daily — 3.2% (+0.8%); 7-day average — 0.8% (+0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 11

62047 (Hardin): 19

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon:

Illinois: 347,161 cases, 3,113 deaths, 6,824,237 tests





U.S.: 8 ,393,204 cases, 224,824 deaths, 5,463,313 recoveries





,393,204 cases, 224,824 deaths, 5,463,313 recoveries World: 40 ,435,880 cases, 1,120,217 deaths, 30,198,946 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru).





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru). Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway (drive-thru).

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

State of Illinois’ COVID-19 page: coronavirus.illinois.gov

coronavirus.illinois.gov Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html Federal government’s coronavirus page: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

Contact BND with tips, concerns, suggestions

If you have suggestions about something for the BND to cover regarding the COVID-19 pandemic or if you see a report that sounds suspicious on social media or anywhere else, please drop us a note at newsroom@bnd.com and include a link. We’ll check it out.

We’d like to hear from healthcare workers

The BND would like to speak with nurses, doctors and other health-care professionals who are on the front lines caring for patients in doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals during this difficult time. We’re interested in hearing about your challenges and rewards, frustrations and accomplishments. How is this affecting you? Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.

Willing to share your COVID-19 story?

Have you recovered from coronavirus or are you in the process of recovering from COVID-19? We would like to hear from you on how you dealt with the respiratory disease. Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.