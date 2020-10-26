Tightened COVID-19 restrictions will begin Wednesday in southwest IL, Pritzker says

Tightened COVID-19 restrictions will officially go back into effect Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday, after the region’s positivity rate surpassed a state-set threshold for three consecutive days.

The announcement comes roughly two weeks after tier 1 restrictions that are part of the Restore Illinois plan were lifted in the metro-east. The tighter restrictions mostly affect indoor dining, bars and large gatherings.

Since the restrictions were eased on Oct. 9, the positivity rate in the region has steadily increased from 6.5% to 8.2% as of Oct. 22, when the latest data was available.

Positivity rates are a metric used by the state to track whether restrictions are needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois’ 11 regions. The positivity rate is the average amount of positive cases compared to the total amount of tests administered over a seven-day period.

If a region has three consecutive days with a seven-day rolling average of 8% or more, tier 1 restrictions are put into place by the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern said last week this round of restrictions could mean that many local businesses in the county and in the region will have to close. He said the culprits of the high positivity rate were nearby counties that aren’t doing their part to lower the amount of new COVID-19 cases and tests.

“If we aren’t all together in this region we’re all going to be under this mitigation,” Kern said. “It’s not good for local business and many aren’t going to survive another round.”

Here’s what tier 1 restrictions include:

BARS:

All bars close at 11 p.m.

No indoor service

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

RESTAURANTS:

All restaurants close at 11 p.m.

No indoor dining or bar service

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

MEETINGS, SOCIAL EVENTS AND GATHERINGS:

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

Reception halls are limited to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

No party buses

In an announcement about the restrictions on Region 4 and Region 10, Pritzker said Monday every region in Illinois is seeing increasing positivity rates. Region 10 is the first region in Illinois to be shut down due to not only its positivity rate but also its amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“Over the weekend, two more regions – Region 4, Metro East, as well as Region 10, Suburban Cook County – triggered our metrics for additional mitigations, meaning that, starting Wednesday, 6 of our 11 regions will be operating under our resurgence framework,” he said. “ Region 10, on the other hand, is the first region in Illinois to earn additional mitigations not because of its positivity rate alone, but because its positivity rate and its COVID-related hospitalizations have both seen a sustained increase over the last 10 days.”

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said going forward into flu season, hospitalization capacity levels could worsen.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were concerned about overwhelming our hospitals, and we must take action now to prevent that possibility,” Ezike said. “We are entering flu season and our hospitals are facing both COVID-19 and flu admissions. The same things that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of flu. Please, wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear your mask. And make sure to get your flu shot.”