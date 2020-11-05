COVID-19 positity rate in Southwestern Illinois rises as additional mitigations loom

Region 4 in southwestern Illinois saw an uptick in its COVID-19 positivity rate Thursday, as the possibility of additional restrictions becomes more real.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Region 4’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate rose from 10.1% on Wednesday to 10.7% on Thursday. This marked the third-straight day the metro-east’s 7-day rolling average was above 10% and 14th consecutive day it was above 8%.

In addition, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 14.6% on Thursday, by far the highest percentage since information began being tracked June 11. The previous high was 12.5% on Aug. 22.

The reintroduction of tightened restrictions recently came as a result of the region reporting three consecutive days above 8%.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

“This virus is not going away. We’ve got to stay focused. We have to take this serious. We have to all pull in the same direction. Our businesses need our help and you can help them by following the mitigations that are out there,” St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said during the county’s daily briefing Thursday.

If the positivity rate stays above 8% for the next five days, additional mitigations could be imposed in the metro-east that would further restrict dining, bars, social gatherings, retail and salon businesses and reduce elective surgeries and visitation at regional hospitals.

Additionally, the region’s hospital bed capacity was at 29% on Thursday, up from 27% on Wednesday, and its intensive care unit capacity was at 39% on Thursday, up from 36% on Wednesday. If the availability of ICU beds in the region’s hospitals fall below 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

State surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths

Meanwhile, the state of Illinois surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths Thursday. The state announced 97 new deaths, bringing the total to 10,030. Also, the IDPH reported 9,935 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 447,491.

Also, within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,015 tests for a total 8,116,728. As of last night, 3,891 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 772 patients were in the ICU and 343 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 29-Nov. 4 is 9.1%.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Thursday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 9,935 (+2,397)

New deaths: 97 (+42)

New tests: 86,015 (+14,158)

Total cases: 447,491

Total deaths: 10,030

Total tests: 8,116,728

Hospitalizations: 3,891 (+130)

People in ICU: 772 (-4)

People on ventilators: 343 (+16)

Statewide positivity rate (from Oct. 29-Nov. 4): 9.1% (+0.6%)

Thursday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

All data is as of 5 p.m.

New cases: 166 (-100)

New deaths: 3 (+2) (2 death reported in Monroe County; 1 new death reported in St. Clair County)

Daily positivity rate (as of Nov. 2): 14.6% (+4.9%)

7-day rolling average (as of Nov. 2): 10.7% (+0.6%)

Regional hospitalizations: 121 (-12)

Regional patients on ventilators: 14 (-2)

Hospital bed availability: 29% (+2.0%)

ICU bed availability: 39% (+3.0%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0 (-106)

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 107 new positives, 1,488 new tests administered, 1 new death, 82 new recoveries, 8 fewer hospitalizations, 2 fewer people on ventilators

Total overall: 9,786 positives, 228 deaths, 121,568 tests administered, 8,739 recoveries, 63 patients hospitalized with 7 patients on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 2): Daily — 12.0% (+4.5%); 7-day average — 8.7% (+0.5%)

Additional data: New positives include both males and females from below the age of 1 up into their 90s. Of the 107 new positives, 56 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: The Esquiline Dammert Care Center at the Shrine in Belleville reported 1 new death; and Freeburg Care Center reported 1 new case.

MADISON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 8,152 positives, 160 deaths, 106,744 tests administered, 3,759 recoveries, 32 hospitalizations with 7 patients on ventilators

Additional data: New positives include both males and females from under the age of 10 into their 90s. Of the 120 new positives, 42 were individuals under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 2): Daily — 14.7% (+4.6%) 10.1%; 7-day average — 11.1% (+0.5%)

CLINTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 2,004 positives, 32 deaths, 1,692 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 2): Daily — 18.1% (+6.1%); 7-day average — 13.3% (+0.3%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 1,477 positives, 19 deaths, 16,963 tests performed, 1,335 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 2): Daily — 22.3% (+11.4%); 7-day average — 13.8% (+1.0%)

MONROE COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 34 new positives, 2 new deaths

Total overall: 1,156 positives, 36 deaths, 9 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Nov. 2): Daily — 13.3% (-2.7%); 7-day average — 10.9% (-0.4%)

BOND COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 13 new positives

Total overall: 596 positives, 10 deaths, 24,707 tests administered, 1 patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 2): Daily — 13.6% (+0.7%); 7-day average — 12.8% (+3.5%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 12 new positives, 5 new recoveries, 1 new hospitalization

Total overall: 368 positives, 2 deaths, 334 recoveries, 19 hospitalization

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 2): Daily — 29.0% (+18.7%); 7-day average — 15.9% 14.5% (+1.4%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 1,007 positives, 15 deaths, 555 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 2): Daily — 6.8% (-2.3%); 7-day average — 7.7% (-0.4%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 521 positives, 21 deaths, 492 recoveries, 9,040 tests

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 2): Daily — 14.9% (-2.2%); 7-day average — 12.4% (+1.7%)

PERRY COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 549 positives, 16 deaths, 426 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 2): Daily — 32.4% (+9.5%); 7-day average — 19.8 (+2.8%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 110 positives, 90 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 2): Daily — 24.2% (+9.9%); 7-day average — 18.7% (-0.3%)

Editor’s Note: The zip codes for each county are reported every Monday and show how many new cases have been reported since the previous Monday. These numbers are according to some counties and IDPH’s website.

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Thursday afternoon:

Illinois: 447,491 cases, 10,030 deaths, 8,116,728 tests





U.S.: 9,810,930 cases, 239,943 deaths, 6,294,44 recoveries

World: 48,649,224 cases, 1,233,932 deaths, 34,835,684 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

Friday, Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville.

10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville. Sunday, Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

