COVID-19 positivity rate is on the rise again in southwestern Illinois

The metro-east drifted further away from the possibility of reduced COVID-19 restrictions Friday, as the region’s positivity rate increased again and the state recorded another record day of new cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the metro-east, known as Region 4, increased from at 8.5% on Thursday to 8.7% on Friday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered tightened restrictions - known as tier 1 - on bars, restaurants and social gatherings once again earlier this week as a result of Region 4 reporting three consecutive days above 8%. The metro-east needs three consecutive days with a seven-day average under 6.5% for restrictions to be relaxed. If the rate doesn’t decrease after 14 days, the state could order tighter restrictions.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Oct. 9, Pritzker lifted tightened restrictions when the positivity rate fell below 6.5% for three days, then put them back into place at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The positivity rate data reported by the state is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 26 was the most recent data available Friday. It was the sixth consecutive day the metro-east had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate above 8%.

Here’s what tier 1 restrictions include:

BARS:

All bars close at 11 p.m.

No indoor service

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

RESTAURANTS:

All restaurants close at 11 p.m.

No indoor dining or bar service

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

MEETINGS, SOCIAL EVENTS AND GATHERINGS:

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

Reception halls are limited to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

No party buses

Region 4 saw an increase in its daily positivity rate from 9.7% on Thursday to 10% on Friday.

The region’s hospital bed capacity was at 26% on Friday, and its ICU capacity was at 41%. If the ICU capacity falls under 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Friday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 6,943 (+580)

New deaths: 36 (-20)

New tests: 95,111 (+12,055)

Total cases: 402,401

Total deaths: 9,711

Total tests: 7,637,209

Hospitalizations: 3,092 (+62)

People in ICU: 673 (+30)

People on ventilators: 288 (+19)

Statewide positivity rate (from Oct. 23-29): 8.5% (+1.6%)

Friday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 33

New deaths: No deaths as of 1 p.m.

Daily positivity rate (as of Oct. 27): 10% (+0.3%)

7-day rolling average (as of Oct. 27): 8.7% (+0.2)

Hospitalizations: Not available as of 1 p.m.

Patients on ventilators: Not available as of 1 p.m.

Hospital bed availability: 26% (-2.0%)

ICU bed availability: 41% (no change)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 9,152 positives, 222 deaths, 114,505 tests administered, 8,352 recoveries, 50 patients hospitalized with 6 on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 27): Daily — 9.2% (+1.8%); 7-day average — 7.4% (+0.2%)

Additional data: Individuals diagnosed ranged in age from under 1 to their 90s. Of the 74 new cases, 37 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea reported 3 new cases.

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 7,501 positives, 158 deaths, 101,076 tests administered, 3,942 recoveries, 30 patients hospitalized with 5 on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 27): Daily — 7.7% (-3.5); 7-day average — 8% (+0.2)

Additional data: Individuals diagnosed ranged in age 10 and under to their 80s. Of the 60 new cases, 27 were individuals were under the age of 40.

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 1,850 positives, 31 deaths, 1,548 recoveries, 14 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 27): Daily — 15.4% (-1.5%); 7-day average — 14.4% (no change)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 1,374 positives, 15 deaths, 1,190 recoveries, 16,267 tests administered, 3 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 27): Daily — 17.0% (+3.2%); 7-day average — 11.3% (+0.1%)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 24 new positives

Total overall: 1,021 new positives, 28 deaths, 8 hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Oct. 27): Daily — 17.6% (-2.8%); 7-day average — 10.5% (+1.0%)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 9 new positives

Total overall: 544 positives, 10 deaths, 23,145 tests administered, 2 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 27): Daily — 0.0% (-4.0%); 7-day average — 6.3% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 322 positives, 2 death, 289 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 26): Daily — 19.7% (+5.4%); 7-day average — 17% (+2.2%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.s

Total overall: 896 positives, 14 deaths, 475 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 27): Daily — 5.5% (-11.0%); 7-day average — 6.2% (+0.3%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 477 positives, 21 deaths, 490 recoveries, 8,357 tests

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 27): Daily — 8.7% (+4.4%); 7-day average — 5.4% (+0.5%)

PERRY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 464 positives, 16 deaths, 380 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 27): Daily — 18.7% (+7.3%); 7-day average — 14.6% (+2.6%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 100 positives, 80 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 27): Daily — 9.7% (-23.6%); 7-day average — 7.4% (+1.1%)

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Friday afternoon:

Illinois: 402,401 cases, 9,711 deaths, 7,637,209 tests





U.S.: 9 ,145,665 cases, 233,437 deaths, 5,941,873 recoveries





,145,665 cases, 233,437 deaths, 5,941,873 recoveries World: 45,039,277 cases, 1,182,573 deaths, 32,849,501 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville East High School, 2555 West Blvd.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville East High School, 2555 West Blvd. Wednesday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at Millstadt City Park.

10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at Millstadt City Park. Sunday, Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

State of Illinois’ COVID-19 page: coronavirus.illinois.gov

coronavirus.illinois.gov Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html Federal government’s coronavirus page: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

Contact BND with tips, concerns, suggestions

If you have suggestions about something for the BND to cover regarding the COVID-19 pandemic or if you see a report that sounds suspicious on social media or anywhere else, please drop us a note at newsroom@bnd.com and include a link. We’ll check it out.

We’d like to hear from healthcare workers

The BND would like to speak with nurses, doctors and other health-care professionals who are on the front lines caring for patients in doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals during this difficult time. We’re interested in hearing about your challenges and rewards, frustrations and accomplishments. How is this affecting you? Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.

Willing to share your COVID-19 story?

Have you recovered from coronavirus or are you in the process of recovering from COVID-19? We would like to hear from you on how you dealt with the respiratory disease. Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.