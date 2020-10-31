Southwest Illinois’ coronavirus stats remain too high to relax business restrictions

Coronavirus statistics reported Saturday for the metro-east remained too high for pandemic restrictions to be relaxed.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that an average of 8.7% of the coronavirus tests performed in the metro-east were positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 28, the latest date information was available.

The metro-east needs that figure, known as the positivity rate, to be 6.5% for three consecutive days for bars and restaurants to resume indoor dining. The region has been under stricter business restrictions since Oct. 28.

St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Randolph, Monroe, Bond and Washington counties are included in the state-defined metro-east region.

St. Clair County officials expressed concern Saturday that there could be an increase in COVID-19 diagnoses, caused by coronavirus infection, after Halloween because they have seen an increase in transmission around other holidays.

The virus spreads when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, sings or even breathes around other people. Experts recommend physical distance and masks to reduce the risk of transmission.

“We always get nervous around a holiday because it’s a short time after that particular holiday, no matter what holiday it is, we start to see an uptick,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said during the county’s daily COVID-19 update on Saturday.

“We can’t take an uptick right now. ... We’re at uptick levels already. If we get much higher, it’s just going to be very difficult to get those levels down below 6.5%.”

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 7,899 (record one-day increase)

New deaths: 46

New tests: 92,636

Total cases: 410,300

Total deaths: 9,757

Total tests: 7,729,845

Hospitalizations: 3,228 (+136)

People in ICU: 680 (+7)

People on ventilators: 290 (+2)

Statewide positivity rate (from Oct. 24-30): 7.5% (+0.2%)

Saturday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 217

New deaths: 3

Daily positivity rate (as of Oct. 28): 8.7% (-1.3%)

7-day rolling average (as of Oct. 28): 8.7% (no change)

Hospital bed availability: 28% (+2%)

ICU bed availability: 45% (+4%)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 98 positives, 1,124 tests administered, one death

Total overall: 9,344 positives, 223 deaths, 116,769 tests administered, 8,380 recoveries, 55 patients hospitalized with nine on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 28): Daily — 6.7% (-2.5%); 7-day average — 7.1% (-0.3%)

Additional data: Individuals diagnosed ranged in age from under 10 to their 80s. Of the 98 new cases, 54 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: No change

MADISON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 72 positives, one death

Total overall: 7,694 positives, 159 deaths, 101,874 tests administered, 3,678 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 28): Daily — 10.6% (+2.9%); 7-day average — 8.5% (+0.5%)

CLINTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 1,881 positives, 31 deaths, 1,578 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 28): Daily — 7.7% (-7.7%); 7-day average — 13.2% (-1.2%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 31 positives, one death

Total overall: 1,423 positives, 18 deaths, 1,245 recoveries, one patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 28): Daily — 9.1% (-7.9%); 7-day average — 10.6% (-0.7%)

MONROE COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 16 positives

Total overall: 1,061 positives, 28 deaths, five patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Oct. 28): Daily — 10.6% (-7%); 7-day average — 10.5% (no change)

BOND COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 544 positives, 10 deaths, 23,145 tests administered, two patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 28): Daily — 15% (+15%); 7-day average — 6.5% (+0.2%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 342 positives, two deaths, 304 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 28): Daily — 9.8% (-9.9%); 7-day average — 16% (-1%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 910 positives, 14 deaths, 498 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 28): Daily — 7.1% (+1.6%); 7-day average — 6.7% (+0.5%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 549 positives, 21 deaths, 490 recoveries, 8,357 tests

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 28): Daily — 11.9% (+3.2%); 7-day average — 6.5% (1.1%)

PERRY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 23 positives

Total overall: 508 positives, 16 deaths, 389 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 28): Daily — 19.3% (+0.6%); 7-day average — 16.9% (+2.3%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 103 positives, 84 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 28): Daily — 23.7% (+14%); 7-day average — 14.5% (+7.1%)

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon:

Illinois: 410,300 cases, 9,757 deaths, 7,729,845 tests





U.S.: 9,104,336 cases, 230,281 deaths, 3,578,452 recoveries





World: 45,908,422 cases, 1,193,012 deaths, 29,800,442 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. at Millstadt City Park.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. at Millstadt City Park. Sunday, Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

