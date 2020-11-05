COVID-19 positivity rate in southwest Illinois rises as additional restrictions loom

Region 4 in southwestern Illinois saw an uptick in its COVID-19 positivity rate Thursday. The metro-east faces the possibility of additional state-mandated restrictions if the trend continues.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Region 4’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate rose from 10.1% on Wednesday to 10.7% on Thursday. This marked the third-straight day the metro-east’s 7-day rolling average was above 10% and 14th consecutive day it was above 8%.

In addition, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 14.6% on Thursday, by far the highest percentage since information began being tracked June 11. The previous high was 12.5% on Aug. 22.

The state last month introduced tightened restrictions as a result of the region reporting three consecutive days above 8%.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

If the positivity rate stays above 8% for the next five days, additional restrictions could be imposed in the metro-east that would further restrict dining, bars, social gatherings, and retail and salon businesses and reduce elective surgeries and visitation at regional hospitals.

Additionally, the region’s hospital bed capacity was at 29% on Thursday, up from 27% on Wednesday, and its intensive care unit capacity was at 39% on Thursday, up from 36% on Wednesday. If the availability of ICU beds in the region’s hospitals fall below 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

Meanwhile, the state of Illinois surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths Thursday. The state announced 97 new deaths, bringing the total to 10,030. Also, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,935 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 447,491.

Also, within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,015 tests for a total 8,116,728. As of Wednesday night, 3,891 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 772 patients were in the ICU and 343 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Oct. 29-Nov. 4 is 9.1%.

