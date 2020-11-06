O’Fallon won’t ‘move forward’ with basketball season, calls for consistent guidance

O’Fallon Township High School will not move forward with boys or girls basketball, citing conflicting state guidance about the safety of the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other districts in the Southwest athletics conference are meeting Friday morning to discuss their decisions, Belleville West Athletic Director Lee Meyer said. The conference includes Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and O’Fallon.

O’Fallon Athletic Director Todd Moeller announced the decision in a letter Thursday night. He said District 203 consulted legal counsel and liability insurance providers.

Legal counsel advised that defying the Illinois Department of Public Health and the governor’s office could result in the district waiving its tort immunity, O’Fallon Superintendent Darcy Benway said in an email. She said they were advised that disregarding a public health order could be considered “willful and wanton” conduct by the school.

While the Illinois High School Association said the boys and girls seasons could start this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned school districts there could be consequences for proceeding.

“The state has the ability to withhold funding from schools who are not in compliance with state directives and/or remove school accreditation/recognition status,” Benway said.

Benway reiterated the district’s desire for their athletes to compete this year, and said they were hopeful that IHSA, ISBE, IDPH and the governor’s office can reach a consensus on a safety plan that would allow competition.

“These agencies have placed school districts in a difficult position,” Moeller wrote in his letter. “ ... OTHS is requesting the governing agencies involved reach agreement in the guidance being provided to high schools regarding athletic participation and to speak with ‘one voice’ on those issues moving forward.”







