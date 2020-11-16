St. Clair County reports 279 new COVID cases on Monday — its highest ever

St. Clair County announced a single-day record of 279 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while health officials lamented the growing stress on hospitals and health care workers.

St. Clair’s previous one-day high was 212 cases on Nov. 10. Of note, since Nov. 3, the county has hit triple digits in daily cases every day but one.

“Stay home if you really don’t need to go out,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said during Monday’s daily briefing. “If it’s not essential, the best way to avoid COVID is to stay home. The region is having real problems with COVID-19. The numbers are still growing at a bad time. We tend to see numbers spike after a holiday.

“The numbers are rising and they’re rising at quite an alarming rate. This is not a good situation.”

Meanwhile, county officials announced 109 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 11 of those patients on ventilators. In Region 4 as of Monday afternoon, 220 people were in the hospital because of coronavirus, with 21 of those patients on ventilators.

“They’re at their maximum,” St. Clair County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Sam Bierman said of the health care workers and facilities. “Not only are they at the maximum for the beds they have available to put patients in, but their staff is almost exceeding capacity. They’ve been on those front lines. They’re exhausted. They’re getting sick.”

Added Kern, “Those health care workers, they’re wearing out — the doctors, the nurses. It’s really civic duty to wear this mask. It’s really the only way we’re going to get through this pandemic.”

Also during the livestream of St. Clair County’s daily COVID-19 briefing, commenters were discussing where to get supplies like toilet paper or paper towels and where those items were sold out as the threat of more regional restrictions or a statewide stay-at-home order loom. The Target location on Illinois 15, for instance, was completely out of toilet paper as of earlier today.

When Illinois was under a stay-at-home order back in March, citizens sometimes struggled to find necessities like toilet paper or cleaning supplies as people rushed to the stores to stock up.

“The rush has started,” one commenter said Monday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker had not announced tougher rules for the metro-east or a stay-at-home order as of Monday afternoon.

Additionally, Kern encouraged the livestream viewers to help local restaurants while following safety guidelines through carry-out orders.

“Get carryout. Get takeout. Let’s keep these businesseses staying in business,” Kern said. “You’ll be safe and you’ll be keeping your local establishments in business. So we encourage you to go out and do the take-out thing, even more than you normally would.”

At the same time, the comment section discussed all the restaurants defying state rules against indoor dining.

Regional positivity rate sets another record

The 7-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in southwestern Illinois set another record Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The 16.3% 7-day rolling average for the metro-east once again was at its highest level since the pandemic began. The previous high of 15.3% was set Sunday.

“That positivity rate is steadily climbing,” St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said. “The picture is getting gloomier every day. If more mitigations come, people aren’t going to be happy. This surge we’ve got going now, it’s going to blow us out of the water from where we were at several months ago. We’ve got to slow these numbers down.”

The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Nov. 13. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a 7-day period.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

In addition, Monday marked the 27th straight day the region has been above the 8% threshold that triggered the latest restrictions in the seven-county area.

On Oct. 28, the state re-implemented tier 1 restrictions from Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan after the metro-east reported three consecutive days with an 8% positivity or higher. Currently, all 11 regions in Illinois are under tier 1 restrictions or higher.

And, with the positivity rate continuing to rise, additional restrictions soon could be imposed in the metro-east. In order to have the restrictions lifted, the metro-east must report three consecutive days with a positivity rate of 6.5% or lower.

The region, meanwhile, reported a daily positivity rate of 18.8% on Monday, up from 15.2% on Sunday.

The region’s hospital bed capacity was at 22% on Monday, and its intensive care capacity was at 28% on Monday. State officials say new restrictions could result if the availability of ICU beds in the region’s hospitals falls below 20%.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 11,362 (+731)

New deaths: 37 (-35)

New tests: 90,612 (-5781)

Total cases: 585,248

Total deaths: 10,779

Total tests: 9,161,453

Hospitalizations: 5,581

People in ICU: 1,144

People on ventilators: 514

Statewide positivity rate (from Nov. 9-Nov. 15): 12.5%

Monday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

All data is as of 4:30 p.m. (some data is from Nov. 14-15 as well)

New cases (some data includes Nov. 14-15 as well): 411

New deaths (some data includes Nov. 14-15 as well): 8 (5 new deaths were reported in Clinton County; 3 new deaths were reported in St. Clair County)

Daily positivity rate (as of Nov. 13): 18.8% (+3.6%)

Seven-day rolling average (as of Nov. 5): 16.3% (+1.0%)

Regional hospitalizations: 220

Regional patients on ventilators: 21

Hospital bed availability: 22%

ICU bed availability: 28%

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 279 new positives, 3 new deaths, 1,944 new tests administered

Total overall: 11,851 positives, 237 deaths, 135,627 tests administered, 9,708 recoveries, 109 patients hospitalized with 11 of those individuals on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 13): Daily — 15.1% (+1.7%); 7-day average — 13.8% (+0.7%)

Additional data: New positives include both males and females from below the age of 1 up into their 90s. Of the 279 new positives, 127 were individuals 40 years old or younger.

Congregate living facilities: Caseyville Nursing and Rehab reported 8 new cases; Cedar Ridge Health & Rehab Center of Lebanon reported 3 new cases; and Mar-Ka Nursing and Rehab in Mascoutah reported 3 new cases

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 20

62201 (East St. Louis): 340 (+17)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 343 (+37)

62204 (East St. Louis): 207 (+15)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 305 (+33)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 606 (+59)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 331 (+42)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 682 (+66)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 862 (+100)

62221 (Belleville): 1,099 (+137)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 754 (+92)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 64 (+15)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,260 (+131)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 330 (+51)

62239 (Dupo): 170 (+15)

62240 (Dupo): 61 (+6)

62243 (Freeburg): 230 (+42)

62254 (Lebanon): 389 (+57)

62255 (Lenzburg): 24 (+2)

62257 (Marissa): 82 (+13)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 393 (+80)

62260 (Millstadt): 270 (+42)

62264 (New Athens): 133 (+10)

62269 (O’Fallon): 1,090 (+193)

62282 (St. Libory): 25 (+1)

62285 (Smithton): 234 (+33)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 8,797 positives, 162 deaths, 112,810 tests administered, 4,010 recoveries, 67 hospitalizations with 10 patients on ventilators

Additional data: New positives include both males and females from below the age of 10 up into their 90s. Of the 135 new positives, 82 were individuals 40 years old or younger.

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 13): Daily — 19.2% (+2.9%); 7-day average — 17.1% (+0.8%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 8

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 1,177

62010 (Bethalto): 343

62012 (Godfrey): 23

62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 87

62021 (Dorsey): 19

62024 (East Alton): 251

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 1,170

62034 (Glen Carbon): 447

62035 (Godfrey): 678

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 1,289

62046 (Hamel): 23

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 38

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 161

62061 (Marine): 56

62062 (Maryville): 232

62067 (Moro): 75

62074 (New Douglas): 23

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 46

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 34

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 19

62090 (Madison, Venice): 40

62095 (Wood River): 289

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 81

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 8

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 857

62249 (Highland): 654

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 31

62281 (St. Jacob): 97

62293: (St. Morgan): 15

62294 (Troy): 430

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Nov. 14-16): 100 new positives, 5 new deaths

Total overall: 2,568 positives, 49 deaths, 1,958 recoveries, 11 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 13): Daily — 24.2.% (+5.1%); 7-day average — 20.4% (+0.9%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 118 (+22)

62216 (Aviston): 283 (+36)

62218 (Bartelso): 114 (+7)

62230 (Breese): 552 (+74)

62231 (Carlyle): 462 (+63)

62245 (Germantown): 132 (+21)

62265 (New Baden): 226 (+24)

62293 (Trenton): 248 (+44)

62801 (Centralia): 1,091 (+277)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,606 positives, 22 deaths, 18,033 tests performed, 1,432 recoveries, four patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 13): Daily — 17.8% (+0.5%); 7-day average — 14.2% (+1.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 34 (+1)

62233 (Chester): 555 (+60)

62237 (Coulterville): 106 (+8)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 40 (+5)

62242 (Evansville): 57 (+8)

62272 (Percy): 113 (+12)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 58 (+23)

62278 (Red Bud): 377 (+65)

62286 (Sparta): 298 (+41)

62288 (Steeleville): 210 (+25)

62292 (Tilden): 16 (+3)

62297 (Walsh): 14 (+3)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 39 (+10)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 32 new positives

Total overall: 1,604 positives, 41 deaths, 11 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Nov. 13): Daily — 25.7% (+11.5%); 7-day average — 20.4% (+3.7%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 618 (+110)

62244 (Fults): 33 (+10)

62295 (Valmeyer): 69 (+13)

62298 (Waterloo): 826 (+141)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 641 positives, 10 deaths, 25,281 tests administered, one patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 13): Daily — 38.0% (+33.1%); 7-day average — 18.5% (+2.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 50 (+15)

62246 (Greenville): 514 (+72)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 86 (+16)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 168 (+27)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Nov. 14-15): 31 new positives, 1 additional patient hospitalized

Total overall: 509 positives, 2 deaths, 413 recoveries, 20 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 13): Daily — 18.5% (-5.8%); 7-day average — 20.7% (+1.5%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 43 (+4)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 213 (+32)

62268 (Oakdale): 24 (+5)

62271 (Okawville): 75 (+21)

62808 (Ashley): 32 (+7)

62848 (Irvington): 28 (+5)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,198 positives, 15 deaths, 602 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 13): Daily — 19.4% (+0.8%); 7-day average — 16.4% (+0.5%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 38 (+7)

62012 (Brighton): 247 (+45)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 90 (+10)

62033 (Gillespie): 229 (+51)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 29 (+5)

62069 (Mount Olive): 84 (+22)

62088 (Staunton): 198 (+19)

62626 (Carlinville): 374 (+128)

62640 (Girard): 81 (+26)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 22 (+4)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 58 (+14)





62690 (Virden): 137 (+37)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 747 positives, 21 deaths, 545 recoveries, 9,040 tests

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 13): Daily — 24.6% (+1.7%); 7-day average — 17.3% (+1.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 51 (+8)

62028 (Elsah): 12

62031 (Fieldon): 34 (+12)

62037 (Grafton): 96 (+13)

62052 (Jerseyville): 592 (+122)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 574 positives, 16 deaths, 436 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 13): Daily — 14.9 (+7.8%); 7-day average — 14.3% (1.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 27 (+5)

62274 (Pinckneyville): 259 (+45)

62832 (Du Quoin): 346 (+70)

62888 (Tamaroa): 67 (+10)

62997 (Willisville): 23 (+1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 126 positives, 93 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 13): Daily — 8.1% (-10.9%); 7-day average — 9.2% (-0.7%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 26 (+8)

62047 (Hardin): 60 (+12)

Editor’s Note: The zip codes for each county are reported every Monday and show how many new cases have been reported since the previous Monday. These numbers are according to some counties and IDPH’s website.

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon:

Illinois: 585,248 cases, 10,779 deaths, 9,161,453 tests





U.S.: 11,405,413 cases, 252,026 deaths, 6,956,262 recoveries

World: 55,079,109 cases, 1,328,262 deaths, 38,317,724 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options:

Tuesday, Nov. 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville.

10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville. Wednesday, Nov. 18: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. Thursday, Nov. 19: 2-6 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville.

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

