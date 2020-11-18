Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Southwestern Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 341 new COVID cases in one week

Last week, 341 people who live or work in local nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 2,951 cases of COVID-19 and 330 deaths from the disease that have been tied to long-term care centers in the metro-east since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

Of the 341 people to contract the virus between Nov. 7-13, 162 of them were from Madison County, 98 were from Clinton County, 44 were from St. Clair County, 26 were from Randolph County and 11 were from Monroe County. Nov. 13 is the latest date numbers for the entire region are available.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

‘We are seeing an exponential burst of COVID cases’

Madison County Health Department Director Toni Corona said Tuesday that the uptick in cases of COVID-19 inside long-term care facilities is reflective of an uptick in the larger communities.

“We are seeing an exponential burst of COVID cases. Period,” Corona said. “... This is all very much predictable in what happens, and the best mitigation strategy we have right now is limiting where we are as individuals.”

That means avoiding social gatherings and cutting down on travel except for essential trips like those to the grocery store or pharmacy, according to Corona.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced statewide restrictions on Tuesday that could affect gatherings planned for Thanksgiving.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Under the new rules that go into effect Nov. 20, gatherings inside a home should be limited to the people who live there.

The rules also impose a 25% capacity limit at retail stores and close down movie theaters and casinos.

Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of long-term care industry organizations American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, is also urging people to follow safety guidelines in their communities to help facilities that are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases this month.

“If everybody would wear a mask and social distance to reduce the level of COVID in the community, we know we would dramatically reduce these rates in long-term care facilities,” Parkinson said in a statement Tuesday.

University of Chicago health research Tamara Konetzka agrees. She told The Associated Press that trying to protect nursing home residents without controlling community spread is “a losing battle.”

“Someone has to care for vulnerable nursing home residents, and those caregivers move in and out of the nursing home daily, providing an easy pathway for the virus to enter,” said Konetzka, a nationally recognized expert on long-term care, according to AP.

In addition to nursing home workers, Corona said practitioners also visit nursing homes, and residents might leave a facility to go to a hospital where they could become exposed to the virus.

Parkinson said facilities are “powerless” to fully prevent the virus from entering because people can be infected without showing symptoms. The virus can spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breathes, especially within about 6 feet of others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One tool facilities have is frequent testing for the coronavirus, which regulatory agencies have required. Corona said the level of community spread determines how often they test their residents and employees for COVID-19.

Locally, facilities are conducting testing twice a week now, according to Corona.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How to share your story

Help the Belleville News-Democrat report on nursing homes and other long-term care centers across southwestern Illinois during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re looking for nursing home owners, managers, workers, residents and family members who are willing to share their experiences of the pandemic with us. Contact investigative reporter Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com or 618-239-2528.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week — on Fridays — at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The information for Nov. 13 was delayed by at least two days due to a typo that occurred when employees were updating the link, the Department of Public Health said in an email to the Belleville News-Democrat.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agency say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Madison County stopped providing updates on long-term care centers on Nov. 6 because that information is available on the state’s website, according to Madison County Health Department Director Toni Corona.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 1,133 people infected and 121 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 162 new infections and nine deaths since Nov. 6. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 12% of the infections countywide and 70% of the deaths.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 1,056 people infected and 131 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 44 new infections and one death since Nov. 6. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 57% of the deaths.

The Belleville News-Democrat has updated the listing to clarify the location of one outbreak. Barb Hohlt, executive director of the St. Clair County Health Department, said Tuesday that numbers from the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows include both the Dammert Care Center and the St. Francis Center for Assisted Living, which the Illinois Department of Public Health reports separately. Both centers are part of the senior community at the Shrine called the Esquiline.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 412 people infected and 34 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 98 new infections and five deaths since Nov. 6. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 17% of the infections countywide and 77% of the deaths.

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 190 people infected and 34 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 11 new infections and seven deaths since Nov. 6. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 13% of the infections countywide and 83% of the deaths.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 117 people infected and five deaths as of Friday, an increase of 26 new infections and four deaths since Nov. 6. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 7% of the infections countywide and 23% of the deaths.

  • 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 74 people, including four deaths (16 new infections and three deaths announced since Nov. 6.)
  • 75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 22 people, including one death (Two new infections and one death announced since Nov. 6.)
  • Cedarhurst of Sparta — 13 people (Three new infections announced since Nov. 6.)
  • 100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people (Newly reported Friday.)
  • 83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people (One new infection announced since Nov. 6.)

BOND COUNTY

Total: 41 people infected and four deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 5% of the infections countywide and 36% of the deaths.

  • 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 21 people, including one death
  • Cedarhurst of Greenville — 20 people, including three deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total: Two people infected and one death as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for less than 1% of the infections countywide and 50% of the deaths.

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from St. Clair County Health Departments for 13 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including two facilities where St. Clair County had not reported outbreaks as of Friday.

Barb Hohlt, executive director of the St. Clair County Health Department, said Tuesday that the two facilities did not have at least two cases of the virus at the time to meet the definition of an outbreak. The state’s data showed that they did.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health departments do not provide updates.

Profile Image of Lexi Cortes
Lexi Cortes
The metro-east is home for investigative reporter Lexi Cortes. She was raised in Granite City, graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2014 and now lives in Collinsville. Lexi joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 2014 and has won multiple state awards for her investigative and community service reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service