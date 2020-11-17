Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces statewide COVID-19 restrictions on retailers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new statewide restrictions on retailers as cases, deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 surge uncontrollably.

The new restrictions fall under Tier 3 of the state’s plan to slow a resurgence of the virus in Illinois. Starting Friday, there will be new rules for retailers, and casinos and video gambling will have to close.

“Tier 3 boils down to this,” Pritzker said, “if you don’t need to do it, don’t.”

Here are some of the new restrictions under Tier 3:

Retail

Operate at no more than 25% capacity, including general merchandise stores, “big box” stores that offer groceries and pharmacy, and convenience stores

Grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at up to 50% capacity

Encourage delivery or curbside pickup options wherever possible

When in-store shopping is necessary, promote efficient trips and consistent circulation

Health and fitness centers

Operate at no more than 25% capacity

No indoor group classes

Face coverings must be worn at all times, including while engaged in individual exercise regardless of person or machine spacing

Reservations required

Locker room areas should be closed

Indoor recreation, theaters, cultural institutions

(e.g. casinos, bowling, arcades, movie theaters, museums and zoos)

Gaming and casinos close

Indoor recreation centers, including theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers, close

Live streaming of performances encouraged with social distancing of performers and minimum operational staff

Outdoor activities allowed at 25% capacity or less

Outdoor group activities limited to 10 persons or less, participants/guests must wear face coverings at all times

Reservations required for each guest for outdoor activities

The restrictions stop short of a stay-at-home order like the one the governor implemented in March, but state health officials said an order could be in Illinois’ future if the new restrictions don’t work.

The Illinois Department of Public Health urged people to stay at home as much as possible except for essential errands.

The new restrictions come as Illinois reports record numbers of patients in hospitals for COVID-19. In the metro-east, roughly 80% of hospital beds were occupied as of midnight Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,601 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths, bringing the total death count to 10,875.

Indoor service at bars and restaurants is already banned statewide under previous restrictions to control the spread, which the state calls “resurgence mitigations.”

The metro-east was in Tier 1 of the mitigations and skipped entirely over Tier 2 along with several other of the 11 regions in the state defined by IDPH. The new restrictions under Tier 3 were the minimum needed to slow the spread, Pritzker said.

Each region has the ability to have restrictions lifted if they manage to reduce rates of COVID-19.

State Rep. Dave Severin, R-Benton, said mom and pop stores are the businesses the new restrictions will hurt the most.

“In Southern Illinois, we rely heavily on Main Street businesses to provide jobs and livelihoods for our citizens,” Severin said in a statement. “The big box stores are doing fine.”

But as hospitals begin to run out of room for patients, those sick with COVID-19 or otherwise, state health officials must act, said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

“We cannot in good conscience let our behaviors and activities go unchecked,” Ezike said Tuesday at a news briefing in Chicago.

The Illinois Primary Health Care Association, a health care trade association, praised Pritzker’s restrictions.

“Our ability to effectively combat this pandemic is being jeopardized by the number of sick and those requiring hospital-level care,” the association said in a statement. “If we do not take immediate action, the consequences will be devastating.”