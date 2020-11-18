St. Louis, southwest Illinois hospitals report records for COVID admissions

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Wednesday announced that new records again were set on COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Information on the capacity data of staffed hospital beds available for coronavirus patients was not available Wednesday, the task force announced.

Last week, the task force said the area’s hospital’s were rapidly nearing capacity as the number of positive cases surges.

The task force has announced multiple new records in recent days regarding coronavirus patients. It compiles statistics from four health systems: BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital. The statistics include results from BJC HealthCare’s metro-east hospitals: Alton Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital in Belleville and Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh.

Here are the latest numbers from the task force:

▪ New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 144 Tuesday to 130 Wednesday.

▪ The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 124 Tuesday to 125 Wednesday, a new seven-day moving average record.

▪ The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 733 Tuesday to 759 Wednesday, a new seven-day moving average record.

▪ Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 838 Tuesday to 841 Wednesday, a new daily hospitalization record.

▪ Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 90 Tuesday to 140 Wednesday.

▪ The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 163 Tuesday to 164 Wednesday.

▪ The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 89 Tuesday to 85 Wednesday.

▪ Across the system hospitals, 128 COVID-19 patients were discharged Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 9,373.