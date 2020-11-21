Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Coronavirus

Southwest Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 369 COVID cases, 49 deaths in a week

During the past week, 369 people who live or work in metro-east nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 3,320 cases of COVID-19 and 379 deaths from the disease that have been tied to the metro-east’s long-term care centers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

Of the 369 people to contract the virus between Nov. 14-20, 209 of them were from Madison County, 67 were from St. Clair County, 62 were from Clinton County, 22 were from Randolph County and nine were from Monroe County.

Coronavirus: Latest news

The region also reported an increase of 49 deaths in one week from the facilities.

Nov. 20 is the latest date numbers for the entire region are available.

‘This is not the time for social gatherings’

The increase in cases of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities comes at the same time as an “exponential burst” of cases in the nation, state and region, according to Madison County Health Department Director Toni Corona.

The message from leaders at every level is to cut down on travel and avoid gatherings to prevent more transmission of the virus, especially with the approaching holidays when families typically get together.

The virus can spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, sings or breathes around other people, according to experts. And a person can be infected without showing symptoms.

“This is not the time for social gatherings,” Corona said Tuesday. “ We really just need to kind of bear down and stay home if we can.”

Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of long-term care industry organizations American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, is also urging people to follow safety guidelines in their communities to help facilities that are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases in November.

“If the public isn’t responsible, if people won’t wear masks and if people won’t socially distance, we just can’t win this fight,” Parkinson said in a statement. “We are particularly concerned with Thanksgiving right around the corner.”

Samantha Bierman, emergency response coordinator for the St. Clair County Health Department, said in a COVID-19 briefing that the recent increases in the county are due in part to gatherings and events around Halloween.

“If this is the increase for Halloween, I am terrified for what our increases are gonna be for Thanksgiving and for Christmas if we aren’t very careful and, you know, making wise decisions on where we’re gonna be and who we’re gonna be around,” Bierman said during the briefing. “I think it could be detrimental to us if we don’t have some good decisions that are made.”

New statewide restrictions began Friday. They say gatherings inside a home should be limited to the people who live there.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week — on Fridays — at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 1,342 people infected and 152 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 209 new infections and 31 deaths since Nov. 13. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 11% of the infections countywide and 69% of the deaths.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 1,123 people infected and 135 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 67 new infections and four deaths since Nov. 13. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 55% of the deaths.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 474 people infected and 43 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 62 new infections and nine deaths since Nov. 13. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 16% of the infections countywide and 83% of the deaths.

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 199 people infected and 37 deaths as of Friday, an increase of nine new infections and three deaths since Nov. 13. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 12% of the infections countywide and 88% of the deaths.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 139 people infected and seven deaths as of Friday, an increase of 22 new infections and two deaths since Nov. 13. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 7% of the infections countywide and 27% of the deaths.

  • 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 93 people, including six deaths (19 new infections and two deaths announced since Nov. 13.)
  • 75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 24 people, including one death (Two new infections announced since Nov. 13.)
  • Cedarhurst of Sparta — 14 people (One new infection announced since Nov. 13.)
  • 100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people
  • 83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people

BOND COUNTY

Total: 41 people infected and four deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 5% of the infections countywide and 36% of the deaths.

  • 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 21 people, including one death
  • Cedarhurst of Greenville — 20 people, including three deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total: Two people infected and one death as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for less than 1% of the infections countywide and 50% of the deaths.

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from St. Clair County Health Departments for 13 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including one facility where St. Clair County had not reported outbreaks as of Friday.

Barb Hohlt, executive director of the St. Clair County Health Department, said Tuesday that the facility does not have at least two cases of the virus to meet the definition of an outbreak. The state’s data shows that it does.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health departments do not provide updates.

