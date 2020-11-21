Southwest Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 369 COVID cases, 49 deaths in a week

During the past week, 369 people who live or work in metro-east nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 3,320 cases of COVID-19 and 379 deaths from the disease that have been tied to the metro-east’s long-term care centers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

Of the 369 people to contract the virus between Nov. 14-20, 209 of them were from Madison County, 67 were from St. Clair County, 62 were from Clinton County, 22 were from Randolph County and nine were from Monroe County.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The region also reported an increase of 49 deaths in one week from the facilities.

Nov. 20 is the latest date numbers for the entire region are available.

‘This is not the time for social gatherings’

The increase in cases of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities comes at the same time as an “exponential burst” of cases in the nation, state and region, according to Madison County Health Department Director Toni Corona.

The message from leaders at every level is to cut down on travel and avoid gatherings to prevent more transmission of the virus, especially with the approaching holidays when families typically get together.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

The virus can spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, sings or breathes around other people, according to experts. And a person can be infected without showing symptoms.

“This is not the time for social gatherings,” Corona said Tuesday. “ We really just need to kind of bear down and stay home if we can.”

Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of long-term care industry organizations American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, is also urging people to follow safety guidelines in their communities to help facilities that are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases in November.

“If the public isn’t responsible, if people won’t wear masks and if people won’t socially distance, we just can’t win this fight,” Parkinson said in a statement. “We are particularly concerned with Thanksgiving right around the corner.”

Samantha Bierman, emergency response coordinator for the St. Clair County Health Department, said in a COVID-19 briefing that the recent increases in the county are due in part to gatherings and events around Halloween.

“If this is the increase for Halloween, I am terrified for what our increases are gonna be for Thanksgiving and for Christmas if we aren’t very careful and, you know, making wise decisions on where we’re gonna be and who we’re gonna be around,” Bierman said during the briefing. “I think it could be detrimental to us if we don’t have some good decisions that are made.”

New statewide restrictions began Friday. They say gatherings inside a home should be limited to the people who live there.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How to share your story Help the Belleville News-Democrat report on nursing homes and other long-term care centers across southwestern Illinois during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re looking for nursing home owners, managers, workers, residents and family members who are willing to share their experiences of the pandemic with us. Contact investigative reporter Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com or 618-239-2528.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week — on Fridays — at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 1,342 people infected and 152 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 209 new infections and 31 deaths since Nov. 13. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 11% of the infections countywide and 69% of the deaths.

University Care Center — 122 people, including 13 deaths (Seven deaths announced since Nov. 13.)

109-bed facility Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City — 111 people, including 20 deaths

120-bed facility Edwardsville Care Center — 107 people, including 22 deaths (One new infection announced since Nov. 13.)

70-bed facility Meridian Village — 101 people, including seven deaths (12 new infections and two deaths announced since Nov. 13.)

86-bed facility Granite City Nursing and Rehab — 97 people, including 11 deaths (41 new infections and eight deaths announced since Nov. 13.)

128-bed facility Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon — 92 people, including 22 deaths (Eight new infections and one death announced since Nov. 13.)

Beverly Farm in Godfrey — 85 people, including one death

68-bed facility Integrity of Godfrey — 77 people, including 10 deaths (Five new infections and two deaths announced since Nov. 13.)

180-bed facility Riverside Rehab and Healthcare — 71 people, including 17 deaths

Alton Mental Health Center — 65 people, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services (Four new infections announced since Nov. 13.)

64-bed facility Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy — 63 people, including 16 deaths (Two deaths announced since Nov. 13.)

116-bed facility Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville — 59 people (49 new infections announced since Nov. 13.)

Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra — 54 people, including three deaths (23 new infections and three deaths announced since Nov. 13.)

Liberty Village — 54 people (Two new infections announced since Nov. 13.)

San Gabriel Memory Care — 27 people, including two deaths (Newly reported Friday.)

104-bed facility Elmwood Nursing and Rehab in Maryville — 19 people (Six new infections announced since Nov. 13.)

Cedarhurst of Bethalto — 18 people, including one death (Seven new infections and one death announced since Nov. 13.)

Cedarhurst of Highland — 16 people, including one death (Six new infections and one death announced since Nov. 13.)

Cedarhurst of Collinsville — 16 people, including two deaths (One new infection and one death announced since Nov. 13.)

181-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Alton — 13 people, including one death (Six new infections and one death announced since Nov. 13.)

Evergreen Place in Alton — 12 people, including one death

Cedarhurst of Godfrey — 10 people

Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto — eight people

Cedarhurst of Granite City — seven people (Four new infections announced since Nov. 13.)

Alhambra Rehab and Healthcare — seven people (One new infection announced since Nov. 13.)

Aspen Creek Memory Care — six people (Newly reported Friday.)

94-bed facility Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare — six people, including two deaths

Eden Village Retirement Community — five people

Cambridge House of Maryville — five people

Faith Countryside — three people

Faith Countryside Homes Assisted Living — two people

Cedarhurst of Edwardsville — two people

Highland Healthcare — two people

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 1,123 people infected and 135 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 67 new infections and four deaths since Nov. 13. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 55% of the deaths.

156-bed facility Four Fountains in Belleville — 117 people infected, including 29 deaths (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

116-bed facility Cedar Ridge of Lebanon — 91 people, including 16 deaths (Seven new infections announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported May 27.)

90-bed facility Lebanon Care Center — 81 people, including 12 deaths (One new infection announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported April 24.)

108-bed facility St. Paul’s Home in Belleville — 72 people, including 15 deaths (10 new infections announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported April 24.)

140-bed facility BRIA of Belleville — 72 people, including eight deaths (One new infection announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported April 19.)

The Esquiline at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, including the Dammert and St. Francis centers — 64 people, including 11 deaths (One death announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported June 23.)

101-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Smithton — 61 people, including 10 deaths (Outbreak first reported Sept. 2.)

Caseyville Nursing and Rehab — 61 people, including two deaths (19 new infections announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported May 28.)

53-bed facility New Athens Home for the Aged — 57 people, including nine deaths (Outbreak first reported May 19.)

Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville region — 54 people (11 new infections announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported May 4.)

82-bed facility Memorial Care Center in Belleville — 50 people, including five deaths (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

133-bed facility BRIA of Cahokia — 45 people, including three deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (One new infection announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported May 2.)

94-bed facility Swansea Rehab and Care Center — 44 people, including eight deaths (Outbreak first reported May 12.)

76-bed facility Mar-Ka Nursing and Rehab — 27 people, including two deaths (Three new infections and two deaths announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported Nov. 1.)

120-bed facility Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea — 27 people (Three new infections announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported June 17.)

150-bed facility Autumn Meadows in Cahokia — 26 people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (Outbreak first reported June 26.)

Brightly Senior Living — 20 people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Oct. 16.)

16-bed facility Freeburg Terrace — 21 people, according to the facility (One new infection announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported Aug. 24.) Freeburg Terrace executive director Jim Haney said the latest diagnosis announced was actually from September.

Cedarhurst of Shiloh — 17 people (Outbreak first reported May 24.)

180-bed facility Integrity Healthcare in Belleville — 16 people (Five new infections announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported July 1.)

118-bed facility Freeburg Care Center — 13 people (One new infection announced since Nov. 13 Outbreak first reported Aug. 9.) Freeburg Care Center administrator Amy Bonta said everyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is an employee.

Bradford Place in Swansea — 12 people (One new infection announced since Nov. 13. Outbreak first reported July 14.)

Cambridge House in O’Fallon — nine people (Outbreak first reported Aug. 13.)

Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville — nine people, including one death (Outbreak first reported May 14.)

Parkway Gardens in Fairview Heights — eight people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Aug. 11.)

TDL Inc. in Belleville — eight people (Outbreak first reported May 6.)

55-bed facility Aperion Care Center in Mascoutah — seven people (Outbreak first reported Sept. 4.)

Help at Home in Belleville — six people, including one death (Outbreak first reported May 23.)

Colonnade Senior Living in O’Fallon — six people (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

Sycamore Village — five people (Outbreak first reported Nov. 3.)

Help at Home in O’Fallon — five people (Outbreak first reported May 4.)

Morningside of Shiloh — three people, including one death (Newly reported Nov. 17.)

30-bed facility St. John Bosco Children’s Center — three people (Outbreak first reported July 16.)

Adaptive Illinois in Belleville — two people (Outbreak first reported July 5.)

Cedars of Lebanon — two people (Outbreak first reported June 23.)

Atrium of Belleville — two people (Outbreak first reported June 8.) Roberto Roma, the Atrium of Belleville’s executive director, said previously that the two people affected were an employee who quarantined and a resident who moved out of the facility in March.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 474 people infected and 43 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 62 new infections and nine deaths since Nov. 13. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 16% of the infections countywide and 83% of the deaths.

Warren G. Murray Developmental Center — 142 people, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services (43 new infections announced since Nov. 13.)

109-bed facility Carlyle HealthCare Center — 118 people, including 16 deaths (Four new infections announced since Nov. 13.)

97-bed facility Aviston Countryside Manor — 57 people, including 14 deaths (Two new infections and seven death announced since Nov. 13.)

Clinton Manor Living Facility — 53 people, including one death (Three new infections announced since Nov. 13.)

112-bed facility Breese Nursing Home — 51 people, including nine deaths (One new infection and one death announced since Nov. 13.)

Trenton Village Retirement — 37 people, including three deaths (One death announced since Nov. 13.)

Villa Catherine — 16 people (Nine new infections announced since Nov. 13.)

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 199 people infected and 37 deaths as of Friday, an increase of nine new infections and three deaths since Nov. 13. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 12% of the infections countywide and 88% of the deaths.

144-bed facility Oak Hill in Waterloo — 113 people, including 18 deaths (Seven new infections and three deaths announced since Nov. 13.)

Garden Place Columbia — 38 people, including 11 deaths

119-bed facility Integrity Healthcare-Columbia Rehab and Care Center — 26 people, including eight deaths

Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo — 22 people (Two new infections announced since Nov. 13.)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 139 people infected and seven deaths as of Friday, an increase of 22 new infections and two deaths since Nov. 13. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 7% of the infections countywide and 27% of the deaths. 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 93 people, including six deaths (19 new infections and two deaths announced since Nov. 13.)

75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 24 people, including one death (Two new infections announced since Nov. 13.)

Cedarhurst of Sparta — 14 people (One new infection announced since Nov. 13.)

100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people

83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people BOND COUNTY Total: 41 people infected and four deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 5% of the infections countywide and 36% of the deaths. 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 21 people, including one death

Cedarhurst of Greenville — 20 people, including three deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total: Two people infected and one death as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for less than 1% of the infections countywide and 50% of the deaths.

Washington County Hospital, long-term care unit — two people, including one death

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from St. Clair County Health Departments for 13 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including one facility where St. Clair County had not reported outbreaks as of Friday.

Barb Hohlt, executive director of the St. Clair County Health Department, said Tuesday that the facility does not have at least two cases of the virus to meet the definition of an outbreak. The state’s data shows that it does.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health departments do not provide updates.