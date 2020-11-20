Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Coronavirus

New COVID restrictions take effect in Illinois on Friday. Here’s what you should know.

New COVID-19 restrictions on retailers, museums and casinos in Illinois go into effect Friday to slow the spread of the disease in an effort health officials hope will ease the strain on hospitals.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 14,612 new cases and 168 new deaths Thursday for a total of 621,383 cases and 11,178 deaths.

As of Wednesday at midnight, there were 6,037 hospitalizations statewide. In the metro-east region, which includes St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Washington, Monroe, Randolph and Clinton counties, 85% of hospital beds were full.

St. Louis hospitals were also running out of space, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported Thursday. Over the past week, hospitals admitted an average of 126 people with COVID-19 daily, a new record.

Restrictions remain the same for bars and restaurants, including a ban on indoor service and limited operating times. A mask mandate is still in place in Illinois as well.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Here are the restrictions that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday:

Retail

Includes service counters

Personal care service

Hotels

Manufacturing

Bars and Restaurants

Office

Organized group recreational activities

Sports, indoor sports and activity facilities, etc.

Indoor recreation, theaters, cultural Institutions

E.g. casinos, bowling, arcades, movie theaters, museums and zoos

