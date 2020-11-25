$1.2M is still available to help southwestern IL businesses. Has your city signed up?

Nearly $1.2 million in federal grant money is still available for metro-east communities wanting to support struggling businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the Local CURE Program has been open since late September, only two southwestern Illinois cities have been approved for money, accounting for less than than half the total $2.1 million available to the region.

“We’re still seeing far too many local governments not taking the necessary action to claim their funds,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday during a news briefing in Chicago. “ ... This is another urgent call today to downstate communities to claim the dollars that have been made available for you.”

O’Fallon will receive $750,000 and Edwardsville will receive $100,000 through the program, which made $15 million available to communities outside of the Chicago area. It could eventually provide up to $30 million using money from the federal coronavirus stimulus package passed earlier this year.

Small businesses — including bars, restaurants, retailers, entertainment venues and others — are eligible to apply for grants through their municipality. The total amount given to a community is based on population.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Edward Martinez runs the VFW Post 805 in O’Fallon and applied for a grant. He says it could help keep the VFW running until they can open up again for indoor bar service and hall rentals. Until last Friday, revenue from video gambling supported their bottom line, but new restrictions shut that down too. Now they only see some cash flow from serving alcohol outside in their small pavilion.

“Our big thing is taking care of our vets. That’s our reason for existence,” Martinez said. “Anything we can come up with helps us right now.”

Belleville has applied for $150,000 to provide local relief by paying for its Business Recovery Grant program, said Mayor Mark Eckert. If the city receives money from the state, it would offer up to $5,000 to businesses within city limits.

Here are some qualifications for eligible businesses:

Must have lost revenue due to closure or restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Have not received an Illinois Business Interruption Grant

Only for-profit small businesses are eligible

May not be delinquent on any taxes

Must comply with Illinois’ executive orders

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Businesses can use grant money for payroll, operating expenses, lease or rent payments and modifications needed to comply with reopening rules.

Businesses in Illinois have been devastated by the pandemic. Restrictions have shut them down and then been lifted, only to be implemented again. As cold weather put an end to outdoor dining, some bars and restaurants decided to close until spring because it’s too expensive to operate.

Most recently, Illinois put capacity restrictions on retailers and ordered casinos and museums to close statewide as hospitalizations skyrocket and cases spread uncontrolled.

State health officials reported 9,469 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Tuesday, including 125 additional deaths. As of Monday night, 6,134 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,203 were in intensive care units and 668 were on ventilators.

Funding for local governments

Money is also available to help counties and municipalities pay for coronavirus-related costs such as personal protective equipment and contact tracing, though some metro-east communities have yet to claim their share.

The following communities can still apply:

Village of Pocahontas ($32,342)

Village of Smithboro ($7,302)

Village of Keyesport ($17,368)

Village of Pierron ($24,752)

Village of Donnellson ($8,663)

Village of Panama ($14,150)

Village of Damiansville ($20,255)

Village of Hoffman ($20,957)

Village of Huey ($6,972)

Village of Livingston ($35,395)

Village of Roxana ($63,612)

Village of Rockwood ($1,733)

Village of Alorton ($82,589)

City of Centreville ($219,012)

Village of Summerfield ($18,605)

Village of Washington Park ($173,098)

City of Ashley ($22,112)

Village of Du Bois ($8,457)

Village of Hoyleton ($21,905)

Village of New Minden ($8,869)

Village of Richview ($10,437)

Village of Venedy ($5,693)

Statewide, more than 350 local governments have not claimed money.

More information on the Local CURE program is available at www2.illinois.gov/dceo/Pages/CURE.aspx.