Statewide restrictions in Illinois will stay for at least ‘a few weeks,’ Pritzker says

Statewide COVID-19 restrictions for Illinois will remain in place for “a few weeks” as health officials monitor the effects Thanksgiving gatherings have on the virus’ spread.

Gov. J.B. Pritkzer said the restrictions, which include a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants, will remain in place even if the situation improves to ensure hospitals can accommodate a possible wave of COVID-19 patients.

“Although the past few days have offered a hint of progress in some of our statewide metrics, the number of patients fighting COVID-19 in our hospital systems statewide still eclipses our spring peak by 23%,” Pritzker said at a news briefing in Chicago. “ ... We are very much in a precarious place and we have got to take the time to evaluate any Thanksgiving effect before we make any premature adjustments.”

None of the state’s 11 public health regions had gotten anywhere close to the lower coronavirus numbers necessary to have restrictions lifted. The statewide restrictions went into place on Nov. 20.

Public health officials were concerned Thanksgiving gatherings could contribute to another surge of coronavirus cases that can turn into hospitalizations and deaths. They will track COVID-19 case counts, the percentage of tests coming back positive, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions to measure the effects of the holiday.

Pritzker said he spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Monday. Fauci told the governor a post-Thanksgiving surge is “very likely,” Pritzker said, and therefore “this is no time” to rollback restrictions.

But if Illinois doesn’t see another surge of the virus like it has in the last three to four weeks, the state could at least avoid another stay-at-home order like the one the governor ordered in the spring, Pritzker said.

Hospital availability is already stretched thin statewide and in the metro-east, where 81.7% of staffed hospital beds were occupied as of Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. For three days in a row as of Monday, St. Louis-area hospitals have broken records for the seven-day average of total coronavirus hospitalizations, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Illinoisans needs to continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent hand-washing and avoiding even small gatherings outside of one’s household.

“We will still need to stay on our game until the vaccine is widely available,” Ezike said.

In early May, the state announced a regional approach to reopenings. Public health officials outlined tiers within the plan to outline different restrictions to manage a resurgence in a given region.

The metro-east is in its own region and includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

Every day, each county reports the number of cases and tests it performs to the state. IDPH uses those numbers from each county to calculate a daily and seven-day rolling average positivity rate, or the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

If the the positivity rate exceeds 8% for three consecutive days, the Illinois Department of Public Health implements regional restrictions, which the state refers to as “resurgence mitigations.” A region must reduce the positivity rate to 6.5% or below for three consecutive days to have restrictions lifted.

All regions in the state are under Tier 3 mitigations:

RETAIL

Includes service counters

PERSONAL CARE SERVICE

HOTELS

MANUFACTURING

BARS AND RESTAURANTS

OFFICE

ORGANIZED GROUP RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES

Sports, indoor sports and activity facilities, etc.

INDOOR RECREATION, THEATERS, CULTURAL INSTITUTIONS

E.g. casinos, bowling, arcades, movie theaters, museums and zoos

