Do I have to get the COVID vaccine where I live? A Q&A for southwest IL residents

As Illinois moves outside of hospitals, health centers and long-term care sites in its COVID-19 vaccine distribution, some readers have asked questions about where they can get their shots.

While supplies are limited, the vaccine is being rolled out in phases to select groups: those with the highest risk of exposure to the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 or the greatest risk of severe illness from the disease.

The next phase, 1B, begins Jan. 25 statewide. It includes people who are 65 years old or older, as well as teachers, first responders, grocery store employees and more people who don’t have the option to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soon, the vaccine will be available at pharmacies, state-run vaccination clinics and local sites, from school gymnasiums to workplaces. But are people limited to getting the vaccine where they live? Can Illinois residents go across the Mississippi River to St. Louis?

Here are answers to questions you may have about how mass vaccinations will work in the region.

Q: Who is eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1B?

A: Here is the group eligible for vaccination in Phase 1B of Illinois’ plan. There are about 3.2 million Illinoisans in this phase.

People who are 65 years old or older

Firefighters

Law enforcement officers

911 workers

Security personnel

Teachers, principals and school support staff members

Daycare workers

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers and inmates

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers, including those who work for ride-sharing services

Grocery store workers

Staff members at homeless shelters and women’s shelters

Q: Where will I go to get the vaccine?

A: Illinois officials will soon release more specific information about vaccine provider locations, but generally, people who are eligible in Phase 1B will be able to get the shot from some Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, as well as state-run and locally-run vaccinations clinics.

The state will be updating the public with a COVID-19 vaccination administration plan website that will launch before Jan. 25, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a press briefing. He said the website will include information about where providers are located and how to make an appointment with them.

Q: Do I have to get the vaccine in the county where I live?

A: It is not a requirement at the state level, but the Illinois Department of Public Health is asking people to get the vaccine from their home county.

That’s because the state uses the number of people who live in each county to help decide how many doses of the vaccine their health department will need.

But Phase 1B eligibility is based in part on occupation, and some people live in one county and work in another. In those situations, the Illinois Department of Public Health says it’s OK to get vaccinated in the county where you work.

Local health department officials said they have been working with employers in their counties, including school districts, to get lists of employees who are eligible for and interested in vaccination.

Q: Can Illinois residents get the vaccine in Missouri?

A: In St. Louis County, the department of public health isn’t specifically advertising to outside communities, but it won’t turn an Illinois resident away, according to spokeswoman Sara Dayley.

“Since the (Missouri) vaccination tiers are often based on job, it is feasible that people who live in Illinois and work in the St. Louis region may come to a St. Louis area location for their vaccination,” Dayley said via email.

“It is the goal of all vaccinators that we work to engage as much of the public as possible in vaccination with few barriers to access.”

The City of St. Louis Department of Health couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about how it will handle metro-east residents.

Q: How will I be notified when it’s my turn?

A: Local health officials are setting up waiting lists and notification systems related to the vaccine that their residents can sign up for to get updates directly by phone or email.

These are the ways to let your county health department know you are interested in setting up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment when you become eligible:

Q: How many vaccine doses is Illinois allocating to the metro-east?

A: It varies from county to county and can change week to week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state agency said in an email to the BND that vaccine allocation is based on several factors, including:

Priority population groups, which are not always equal across counties

Whether the provider can administer all vaccine doses within the week

Whether the provider still has vaccine sitting on its shelves before the next week begins

It is also dependent on the number of doses Illinois receives weekly from the federal government, according to the state.

Q: How many doses are metro-east counties administering?

A: The Illinois Department of Public Health is providing daily updates on each county’s progress to vaccinate its residents at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata.

The statistics related to vaccinations include the number of doses they administered, the number of residents who are fully-vaccinated after receiving two doses and the percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated.

Numbers can be delayed by as much as 72 hours, according to the state.

Q: What vaccines are available?

A: In December, the FDA authorized two vaccines made by drug companies for emergency use: one from Pfizer and BioNTech and the other from Moderna. It did so because “there are no adequate, approved, available alternatives” and because “the known and potential benefits of the (products) outweigh the known and potential risks,” the federal agency stated in documents for vaccine recipients.

Both of the authorized vaccines require two doses administered three to four weeks apart, depending on the type of vaccine.

Q: What are some common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine?

A: The vaccine side effects that trial participants reported most often were fever, headache and generally feeling unwell, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said during a press briefing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these symptoms are signs the immune system is working.

Q: How does that compare to the effects of COVID-19?

A: Some people experience mild illness from COVID-19 or no symptoms at all, but the disease can have potentially serious and life-threatening complications, including pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to multi-organ failure and death, according to the FDA.