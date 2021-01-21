Southwestern Illinois expected to have some COVID-19 restrictions lifted Friday

The state public health department expected to lift some restrictions in the metro-east on Friday if the region’s coronavirus metrics continued to improve.

The metro-east on Thursday was the last remaining region in Illinois to remain under the state’s tightest COVID-19 restrictions, known as Tier 3 mitigations. If the metro-east, or Region 4, continues to meet requirements, it will move into Tier 2. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.

Tier 2 still bans indoor service at bars and restaurants, but loosens restrictions on casinos, video gambling, youth sports and museums. If the region meets additional requirements, it could move into Tier 1, which allows indoor dining with the lesser of 25 patrons or 25% capacity.

Region 6 in central Illinois and Region 7 in northwestern Illinois had additional restrictions lifted, but southwestern Illinois remains under Tier 3 of the state’s coronavirus mitigation plan.

The state lifted the indoor dining ban in six of the other regions with capacity limits and other rules still in place. There are 11 regions statewide as defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

A return to indoor dining has been a key prize for local restaurants who have suffered greatly since the ban returned in November, though some have ignored the restrictions altogether.

For Tier 3 restrictions to be relaxed or the region moved to Tier 2, the seven-county metro-east must have had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing at least 20% intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

To move to Tier 1, a region has to meet the following metrics:

Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

Staffed ICU bed availability must be at 20% or more for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital on a seven-day average for seven of 10 days