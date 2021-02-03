COVID-19 deaths, cases decrease for southwest Illinois counties as vaccinations rise

COVID summary for Wednesday, Feb. 3

The metro-east and all of Region 4 is nearing the possibility of moving out of Tier 2 mitigations because the ICU bed availability stayed at 20% Wednesday. Meanwhile, the metro-east’s positivity rate was below the 8% threshold for the 10th-straight day Tuesday, coming in at 6.5%, the same as Monday and Tuesday. Furthermore, the state health department reported Wednesday if all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 4 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Thursday. This means restrictions on indoor dining would be lifted.

Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 5 p.m.; includes Washington County’s data from Tuesday): 164 (-48)

New deaths (as of 5 p.m.): 4 (-4) (St. Clair County reported 4 new deaths.)

Total vaccines doses administered: 46,308 (+2,786)

Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 5.1% (-2.6)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 6.5% (no change)

Regional hospitalizations: 112 (-39) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 7 (-3) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Tuesday): 20% (no change)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 5 p.m.): 4 (-21)

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 5 p.m.): 0 (-2)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 99 new positives, 4 new deaths, 1,002 new tests administered, 250 new recoveries, 7 fewer patients hospitalized, 3 fewer patients on ventilators

Total overall: 26,299 positives, 423 deaths, 258,671 tests administered, 24,820 recoveries, 78 patients hospitalized with 4 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,463 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 17,093

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.22%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 99 new positives, 52 individuals were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Freeburg Care Center reported 1 new death.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 3.3% (-5.8); 7-day average — 5.4% (+0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 25,884 positives, 439 deaths, 237,849 tests administered, 17,686 recoveries, 42 patients hospitalized with 5 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 683 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,807

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.31%

Additional data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 10.3% (+1.7); 7-day average — 8.6% (-0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 23 new positives, 16 new recoveries

Total overall: 5,372 positives, 85 deaths, 5,072 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 127 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,468

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.0%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 5.3% (-1.5); 7-day average — 7.8% (-0.4)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 9 new positives, 7 new recoveries

Total overall: 3,900 positives, 76 deaths, 3,766 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 176 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,478

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.13%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 1.9% (-0.5); 7-day average — 3.7% (+0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 20 new positives, 1 additional patient hospitalized

Total overall: 3,870 positives, 80 deaths, 30 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 145 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,866

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.49%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 15.2% (+8.3); 7-day average — 9.0% (-0.3)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 125 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,399

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.70%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 1.7% (+1.7); 7-day average — 2.2% (-0.3)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data (includes Tuesday data): 13 new positives, 9 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,543 positives, 25 deaths, 1,495 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 67 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,197

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.77%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 0.0% (-4.9); 7-day average — 5.5% (-0.8)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 4,316 positives, 102 deaths, 3,155 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 583 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,005

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.30%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 9.1% (+1.7); 7-day average — 5.8% (no change)

JERSEY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 2,366 positives, 44 deaths, 23,878 tests administered, 2,263 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 20 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,593

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.29%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 13.9 (+0.3); 7-day average — 5.2% (-0.1)

PERRY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 4 new positives, 5 new recoveries

Total overall: 3,028 positives, 58 deaths, 2,860 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 172 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,852

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.13%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 3.4% (-1.4); 7-day average — 4.4% (-0.1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 472 positives, 5 deaths, 464 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 36 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 645

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.3%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 2.3% (+0.1)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,314 (+1,010)

New deaths: 69 (+22)

New COVID-19 tests: 96,894 (+35,995)

Total cases: 1,134,231

Total deaths: 19,375

Total tests: 16,258,348

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 244,588 (+17,226) — or 1.92% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 1,094,135 (+65,166)

Hospitalizations: 2,469 (+22)

People in ICU: 520 (-13)

People on ventilators: 270 (+5)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 27-Feb. 2): 3.5% (-0.4)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Wednesday afternoon.

U.S.: 27,027,347 cases, 457,856 deaths, 16,750,422 recoveries





27,027,347 cases, 457,856 deaths, 16,750,422 recoveries World: 104,404,081 cases, 2,263,019 deaths, 76,282,565 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Thursday, Feb. 4: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at House of Prayer to All Nations, 5503 N. Park Drive, Washington Park.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at House of Prayer to All Nations, 5503 N. Park Drive, Washington Park. Friday, Feb. 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SIUE Soccer Stadium, 3345 Stadium Drive, Edwardsville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SIUE Soccer Stadium, 3345 Stadium Drive, Edwardsville. Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 810 E. Holzhauer Drive, Nashville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 810 E. Holzhauer Drive, Nashville. Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville.

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key