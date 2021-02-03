Coronavirus
COVID-19 deaths, cases decrease for southwest Illinois counties as vaccinations rise
COVID summary for Wednesday, Feb. 3
The metro-east and all of Region 4 is nearing the possibility of moving out of Tier 2 mitigations because the ICU bed availability stayed at 20% Wednesday. Meanwhile, the metro-east’s positivity rate was below the 8% threshold for the 10th-straight day Tuesday, coming in at 6.5%, the same as Monday and Tuesday. Furthermore, the state health department reported Wednesday if all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 4 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Thursday. This means restrictions on indoor dining would be lifted.
Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases (as of 5 p.m.; includes Washington County’s data from Tuesday): 164 (-48)
New deaths (as of 5 p.m.): 4 (-4) (St. Clair County reported 4 new deaths.)
Total vaccines doses administered: 46,308 (+2,786)
Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 5.1% (-2.6)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 6.5% (no change)
Regional hospitalizations: 112 (-39) (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 7 (-3) (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Tuesday): 20% (no change)
New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 5 p.m.): 4 (-21)
New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 5 p.m.): 0 (-2)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: 99 new positives, 4 new deaths, 1,002 new tests administered, 250 new recoveries, 7 fewer patients hospitalized, 3 fewer patients on ventilators
Total overall: 26,299 positives, 423 deaths, 258,671 tests administered, 24,820 recoveries, 78 patients hospitalized with 4 individuals on ventilators
Vaccines administered: 1,463 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 17,093
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.22%
Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 99 new positives, 52 individuals were under the age of 40.
Congregate living facilities: Freeburg Care Center reported 1 new death.
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 3.3% (-5.8); 7-day average — 5.4% (+0.2)
MADISON COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Total overall: 25,884 positives, 439 deaths, 237,849 tests administered, 17,686 recoveries, 42 patients hospitalized with 5 on ventilators
Vaccines administered: 683 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,807
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.31%
Additional data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 10.3% (+1.7); 7-day average — 8.6% (-0.1)
CLINTON COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: 23 new positives, 16 new recoveries
Total overall: 5,372 positives, 85 deaths, 5,072 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 127 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,468
% of population fully vaccinated: 3.0%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 5.3% (-1.5); 7-day average — 7.8% (-0.4)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: 9 new positives, 7 new recoveries
Total overall: 3,900 positives, 76 deaths, 3,766 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 176 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,478
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.13%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 1.9% (-0.5); 7-day average — 3.7% (+0.2)
MONROE COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: 20 new positives, 1 additional patient hospitalized
Total overall: 3,870 positives, 80 deaths, 30 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 145 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,866
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.49%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 15.2% (+8.3); 7-day average — 9.0% (-0.3)
BOND COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered
Vaccines administered: 125 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,399
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.70%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 1.7% (+1.7); 7-day average — 2.2% (-0.3)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data (includes Tuesday data): 13 new positives, 9 new recoveries
Total overall: 1,543 positives, 25 deaths, 1,495 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 67 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,197
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.77%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 0.0% (-4.9); 7-day average — 5.5% (-0.8)
MACOUPIN COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Total overall: 4,316 positives, 102 deaths, 3,155 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 583 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,005
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.30%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 9.1% (+1.7); 7-day average — 5.8% (no change)
JERSEY COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Total overall: 2,366 positives, 44 deaths, 23,878 tests administered, 2,263 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 20 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,593
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.29%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 13.9 (+0.3); 7-day average — 5.2% (-0.1)
PERRY COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: 4 new positives, 5 new recoveries
Total overall: 3,028 positives, 58 deaths, 2,860 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 172 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,852
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.13%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 3.4% (-1.4); 7-day average — 4.4% (-0.1)
CALHOUN COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Total overall: 472 positives, 5 deaths, 464 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 36 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 645
% of population fully vaccinated: 3.3%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 2.3% (+0.1)
Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 3,314 (+1,010)
New deaths: 69 (+22)
New COVID-19 tests: 96,894 (+35,995)
Total cases: 1,134,231
Total deaths: 19,375
Total tests: 16,258,348
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 244,588 (+17,226) — or 1.92% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 1,094,135 (+65,166)
Hospitalizations: 2,469 (+22)
People in ICU: 520 (-13)
People on ventilators: 270 (+5)
Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 27-Feb. 2): 3.5% (-0.4)
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Wednesday afternoon.
- U.S.: 27,027,347 cases, 457,856 deaths, 16,750,422 recoveries
- World: 104,404,081 cases, 2,263,019 deaths, 76,282,565 recoveries
Testing sites in southwestern Illinois
Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at House of Prayer to All Nations, 5503 N. Park Drive, Washington Park.
- Friday, Feb. 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SIUE Soccer Stadium, 3345 Stadium Drive, Edwardsville.
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo.
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 810 E. Holzhauer Drive, Nashville.
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.
Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville.
- Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.
St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
Comments