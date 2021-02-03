Coronavirus

State could lift restrictions on indoor dining, youth sports Thursday in southwest IL

The metro-east was set to join the rest of Illinois on Thursday in allowing limited indoor dining at bars and restaurants, and youth sports if the region continues to meet COVID-19 data goals.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Wednesday the metro-east, or Region 4 as defined by the agency, had nearly met metrics to move into Phase 4 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.

Phase 4 allows indoor dining with 25% capacity limits and bar service if food is served, and allows for youth sports to resume.

Even higher risk sports such as football and wrestling at the conference and intra-region levels will be allowed with certain precautions.

The region has to meet test positivity rate, intensive care unit availability and hospitalization metrics before it could move back into the less restrictive phase. Ten of the state’s 11 regions were in Phase 4 as of Wednesday.

Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis is an Illinois state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat.
