Here’s where seniors can get COVID vaccine in southwest IL and how to make an appointment

Illinois officials have released more information about where residents can find the COVID-19 vaccine in their communities and how they go about making an appointment to get the shot.

The details are available at coronavirus.illinois.gov. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the website will continue to be updated as supplies increase and additional providers can begin offering the vaccine.

Q: Who is eligible for vaccination?

While supplies are limited, only select groups are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made recommendations to states about how they could decide to prioritize people based on their risk of exposure to the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and their risk of severe illness from the disease.

Frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff members became eligible in Illinois’ first round of phased distribution, called Phase 1A. People in that group who opted out can still get the vaccine in future phases if they change their minds.

Phase 1B starts Monday statewide. Vaccinations in this group are by appointment only. The following people are eligible in 1B:

People who are 65 years old or older

Firefighters

Law enforcement officers

911 workers

Security personnel

Teachers, principals and school support staff members

Daycare workers

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers and inmates

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers, including those who work for ride-sharing services

Grocery store workers

Staff members at homeless shelters and women’s shelters

Some metro-east health departments have announced they are prioritizing within the large 1B group. St. Clair County, for example, is starting with people who are 75 or older.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How to share your questions with us Help the BND report on COVID-19 vaccines and their distribution in southwestern Illinois. Send your questions and coverage ideas to reporter Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com or 618-239-2528.

Q: How do I make a vaccination appointment?

Local health officials are setting up waiting lists and notification systems related to the vaccine that their residents can sign up for to get updates directly by phone or email.

These are the ways to let your county health department, as well as hospitals and Walgreens pharmacy, know you want to set up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

Q: Do I have to get the vaccine in the county where I live?

It is not a requirement at the state level, but the Illinois Department of Public Health is asking people to get the vaccine from their home county. That’s because the state uses the number of people who live in each county to help decide how many doses of the vaccine their health department will need.

But Phase 1B eligibility is based in part on occupation, and some people live in one county and work in another. In those situations, the Illinois Department of Public Health says it’s OK to get vaccinated in the county where you work.

Local health department officials said they have been working with employers in their counties, including school districts, to get lists of employees who are eligible for and interested in vaccination.

Q: Can Illinois residents get the vaccine in Missouri?

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says its priority is to first vaccinate Missouri residents, but it acknowledged via email that Illinois residents may be offered the vaccine in Missouri if they work or see their primary care provider there.

In St. Louis County, the department of public health isn’t specifically advertising to outside communities, but it won’t turn an Illinois resident away, according to spokeswoman Sara Dayley.

“Since the (Missouri) vaccination tiers are often based on job, it is feasible that people who live in Illinois and work in the St. Louis region may come to a St. Louis area location for their vaccination,” Dayley said via email.

“It is the goal of all vaccinators that we work to engage as much of the public as possible in vaccination with few barriers to access.”

Q: What vaccines are available?

In December, the FDA authorized two vaccines made by drug companies for emergency use: one from Pfizer and BioNTech and the other from Moderna. It did so because “there are no adequate, approved, available alternatives” and because “the known and potential benefits of the (products) outweigh the known and potential risks,” the federal agency stated in documents for vaccine recipients.

Both of the authorized vaccines require two doses administered three to four weeks apart, depending on the type of vaccine.

Q: How much will it cost me?

There is no cost for the vaccine, but providers can charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone, according to the CDC.

That fee can be reimbursed by private insurance or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund, CDC states on its website.

Q: What are some common side effects of the vaccine?

The vaccine side effects that trial participants reported most often were fever, headache and generally feeling unwell, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said during a press briefing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these symptoms are signs the immune system is working.

Q: How does that compare to the effects of COVID-19?

Some people experience mild illness from COVID-19 or no symptoms at all1, but the disease can have potentially serious and life-threatening complications, including pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to multi-organ failure and death, according to the FDA.